PVA TePla: Strategic Gains & Growth Investments Boost 2025 Outlook

PVA TePla's revenue for Q1 2025 was EUR 58.8 million, slightly below the previous year's EUR 61.4 million, due to delayed project realizations in the Semiconductor Systems segment.

The gross margin improved by 2.7 percentage points to 33.1%, indicating enhanced earnings quality.

Investments in personnel, infrastructure, and R&D are ongoing, focusing on expanding technological and operational capabilities.

PVA TePla acquired desconpro engineering GmbH and DIVE imaging systems GmbH, enhancing its automation and metrology technology portfolio.

Incoming orders increased to EUR 46.1 million from EUR 42.3 million in Q1 2024, with significant contributions from the Industrial Systems segment and new metrology system orders.

The company maintains its forecast for 2025, expecting revenue between EUR 260 and 280 million and EBITDA between EUR 34 and 39 million, despite challenges in the semiconductor industry and geopolitical uncertainties.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at PVA TePla is on 14.05.2025.

The price of PVA TePla at the time of the news was 16,815EUR and was up +0,06 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,830EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,09 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.648,18PKT (-0,10 %).





