E.ON's Q1 Surge: Earnings & Investments Soar!

E.ON increased its adjusted Group EBITDA by 18% to €3.2 billion in Q1 2025, compared to €2.7 billion in Q1 2024.

Adjusted Group net income rose by 22% to €1.3 billion in Q1 2025, from €1.0 billion in Q1 2024.

E.ON invested €1.5 billion in Q1 2025 to transform Europe’s energy system, a 13% increase from €1.3 billion in Q1 2024.

The company reaffirmed its guidance for 2025 and outlook through 2028, expecting full-year adjusted Group EBITDA of €9.6 to €9.8 billion and net income of €2.85 to €3.05 billion.

E.ON's Annual General Meeting will decide on a dividend proposal of €0.55 per share for fiscal year 2024, a 4% increase from the previous year.

Most investments were directed towards the network business, with €1.2 billion spent on modernizing and digitalizing infrastructure and adding new connections to distribution grids.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at E.ON is on 14.05.2025.

