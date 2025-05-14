Knaus Tabbert: Q1 2025 Revenue & Earnings Hit by Jan Production Break

Knaus Tabbert experienced a 21.5% decline in revenue to EUR 295.6 million in Q1 2025 due to a production break and reduced production volume.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 78% to EUR 8.5 million, with an EBITDA margin of 2.9%, down from 10.3% the previous year.

Positive operating cash flow of EUR 16.6 million was generated, with free cash flow reaching EUR 14.6 million due to working capital optimization.

Significant cost-saving measures and headcount reductions were implemented, with a focus on efficiency and production capacity adjustments.

Knaus Tabbert had an order backlog of around EUR 341 million as of March 31, 2025, covering about 30% of annual revenue.

The company expects 2025 revenue to be around EUR 1 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA margin between 5.0% and 6.5%.

The price of Knaus Tabbert at the time of the news was 13,770EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,790EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,15 % since publication.





