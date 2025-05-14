TUI Boosts Q2 Performance, Confirms FY 2025 EBIT Guidance
TUI Group sails ahead with a robust Q2 2025, riding the waves of strong market dynamics and surging consumer interest. Despite challenges, TUI's financial sails are set right, with improved net debt and a strategic refinancing move enhancing its financial course. Buoyed by credit upgrades and a stable outlook, TUI is charting a course for sustainable growth, reaffirming its optimistic FY 2025 guidance.
- TUI Group's Q2 2025 revenue increased by 1.5% to €3.7bn, supported by strong market fundamentals and consumer demand.
- The underlying EBIT for Q2 2025 was €-206.8m, showing an improvement of €14m excluding the €32m impact from the Easter holiday shift into Q3.
- The company's net debt improved by €0.1bn to €3.0bn as of 31 March 2025, and they successfully refinanced their sustainability-linked Revolving Credit Facility to enhance financial flexibility.
- TUI's credit rating was upgraded by S&P to BB-, Moody’s to Ba3, and Fitch rated TUI Group at BB, all with a stable outlook.
- TUI reaffirmed its FY 2025 guidance, expecting revenue to increase by 5% to 10% and underlying EBIT to grow by 7% to 10% year-on-year.
- TUI continues to focus on sustainable growth, with initiatives like the introduction of dual fuel engines in their cruise fleet and reducing single-use plastics at their resorts.
