TUI Boosts Q2 Performance, Confirms FY 2025 EBIT Guidance

TUI Group's Q2 2025 revenue increased by 1.5% to €3.7bn, supported by strong market fundamentals and consumer demand.

The underlying EBIT for Q2 2025 was €-206.8m, showing an improvement of €14m excluding the €32m impact from the Easter holiday shift into Q3.

The company's net debt improved by €0.1bn to €3.0bn as of 31 March 2025, and they successfully refinanced their sustainability-linked Revolving Credit Facility to enhance financial flexibility.

TUI's credit rating was upgraded by S&P to BB-, Moody’s to Ba3, and Fitch rated TUI Group at BB, all with a stable outlook.

TUI reaffirmed its FY 2025 guidance, expecting revenue to increase by 5% to 10% and underlying EBIT to grow by 7% to 10% year-on-year.

TUI continues to focus on sustainable growth, with initiatives like the introduction of dual fuel engines in their cruise fleet and reducing single-use plastics at their resorts.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at TUI is on 14.05.2025.

