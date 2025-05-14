Blue Cap's Strong Q1 Boosts Dividend Proposal Significantly

Blue Cap AG reported a slight increase in adjusted EBITDA to EUR 4.5 million in Q1 2025, with an improved EBITDA margin of 9.3% compared to 7.8% in the previous year.

Group revenue was EUR 46.5 million, which was below the previous year's level as planned.

A significantly increased dividend proposal of EUR 1.10 per share, including a special dividend of EUR 0.45, was announced due to successful exits.

The Management Board confirmed the 2025 outlook with expected revenue of EUR 200-220 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin between 10.0-11.0%.

The Plastics segment showed a significant increase in earnings despite a decline in revenue, with a strong performance from con-pearl and H+E.

Blue Cap AG is focusing on portfolio acquisitions in 2025, leveraging high financial reserves following successful divestments.

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Blue Cap is on 27.06.2025.

The price of Blue Cap at the time of the news was 16,200EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

18 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,23 % since publication.





