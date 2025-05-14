INDUS Holding's Q1 2025: EUR 402.4M Sales, EUR 24.9M EBITA Surge

INDUS Group reported sales of EUR 402.4 million and adjusted EBITA of EUR 24.9 million in Q1 2025.

The company made three add-on acquisitions: HBS, KETTLER, and ELECTRO TRADING.

Earnings per share increased to EUR 0.63, up from EUR 0.38 in the previous year.

The sales forecast for 2025 is between EUR 1.70 billion and EUR 1.85 billion, with an adjusted EBITA margin of 7.5% to 9%.

The Infrastructure segment saw rising sales of EUR 136.4 million, while the Engineering segment experienced a 19.5% increase in order intake despite a decline in sales.

The equity ratio slightly increased to 38.8%, and free cash flow was reported at EUR -23.6 million for the quarter.

The next important date, Publication of the Interim Report Q1/3M 2025, at INDUS Holding is on 14.05.2025.

The price of INDUS Holding at the time of the news was 23,025EUR and was up +0,11 % compared with the previous day.

25 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,275EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,09 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.648,18PKT (-0,10 %).





