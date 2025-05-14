Hapag-Lloyd Surges Forward Despite Market Volatility

Hapag-Lloyd reported a significant increase in Group profit by 45% in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024, with a Group EBITDA of USD 1.1 billion and Group EBIT of USD 487 million.

The Liner Shipping segment saw revenues rise to USD 5.2 billion, driven by a 9% increase in transport volume and average freight rate compared to Q1 2024.

The Terminal & Infrastructure segment achieved an EBITDA of USD 36 million and an EBIT of USD 15 million, with strategic access to the French market through the acquisition of a majority stake in the CNMP LH Terminal in Le Havre.

Hapag-Lloyd's Strategy 2030 and rigorous cost management remain a focus, with plans to target additional savings of more than USD 1 billion within the next 18 months.

The Executive Board expects the Group EBITDA for 2025 to be between USD 2.5 to 4.0 billion, and Group EBIT to be between USD 0.0 to 1.5 billion, with a high degree of uncertainty due to geopolitical challenges and volatile freight rates.

Hapag-Lloyd operates a fleet of 308 modern container ships with a transport capacity of 2.4 million TEU, providing fast and reliable connections between 600 ports worldwide, and has equity stakes in 21 terminals across various regions.

The next important date, Teleconference, at Hapag-Lloyd is on 14.05.2025.

The price of Hapag-Lloyd at the time of the news was 147,60EUR and was up +1,44 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 147,15EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,30 % since publication.





