    RENK Group's Q1 2025: Order Intake Doubles, Backlog Soars

    RENK Group AG's Q1 2025 results reveal a stunning surge in growth, marked by a doubling of order intake and significant revenue increases, setting new records for the company.

    Foto: Stefan Puchner - picture alliance/dpa
    • RENK Group AG doubled its order intake in Q1 2025, reaching €549 million, a 163.5% increase from Q1 2024.
    • The company achieved a record order backlog of €5.5 billion, up from €5.0 billion in Q4 2024.
    • Revenue grew by 14.7% to €273 million, and adjusted EBIT increased by over 38% to €38 million, with an improved EBIT margin of 14.1%.
    • The Vehicle Mobility Solutions (VMS) segment was a key driver, with a 404.2% increase in order intake, largely due to significant orders from the U.S. Army.
    • The Marine & Industry segment saw a moderate revenue decline of 6.9%, but adjusted EBIT rose by 54.7%, driven by major international marine orders.
    • RENK Group AG confirmed its 2025 forecast, expecting revenue over €1.3 billion and adjusted EBIT between €210 million and €235 million, with medium-term targets for 2028 remaining unchanged.

