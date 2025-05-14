RENK Group's Q1 2025: Order Intake Doubles, Backlog Soars

RENK Group AG doubled its order intake in Q1 2025, reaching €549 million, a 163.5% increase from Q1 2024.

The company achieved a record order backlog of €5.5 billion, up from €5.0 billion in Q4 2024.

Revenue grew by 14.7% to €273 million, and adjusted EBIT increased by over 38% to €38 million, with an improved EBIT margin of 14.1%.

The Vehicle Mobility Solutions (VMS) segment was a key driver, with a 404.2% increase in order intake, largely due to significant orders from the U.S. Army.

The Marine & Industry segment saw a moderate revenue decline of 6.9%, but adjusted EBIT rose by 54.7%, driven by major international marine orders.

RENK Group AG confirmed its 2025 forecast, expecting revenue over €1.3 billion and adjusted EBIT between €210 million and €235 million, with medium-term targets for 2028 remaining unchanged.

The price of RENK Group at the time of the news was 55,27EUR and was down -1,66 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 56,10EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,50 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.587,65PKT (-1,02 %).





