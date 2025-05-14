Semperit Navigates Q1 Challenges, Poised for 2025 Rebound

Semperit faced a challenging first quarter in 2025 with revenue of EUR 151.7 million and EBITDA of EUR 11.1 million, but expects recovery in the second half of the year.

The order situation improved in March and April, exceeding the previous year's figures, despite initial delays due to market uncertainty and a US tariff conflict.

The company maintains a robust balance sheet with an equity ratio of 46% and liquidity reserves of EUR 128 million, with additional undrawn credit lines of EUR 100 million.

Operating EBITDA for 2025 is projected to be between EUR 65 million and EUR 85 million, with digitalization project costs expected to impact earnings by around EUR 5 million.

Free cash flow increased to EUR 8.7 million due to reduced investments, and total expenses decreased by 1.0% compared to the previous year.

The Semperit Group focuses on industrial customers through its divisions, Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications, and generated a total revenue of EUR 676.6 million in 2024.

