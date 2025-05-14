Steyr Motors: Q1 2025 Growth Soars, Full-Year Outlook Strong
Steyr Motors AG has revved up its engines, showcasing a remarkable 26.4% revenue surge in Q1 2025. With revenues climbing to EUR 11.5 million, up from EUR 9.1 million last year, the company is on a robust trajectory. The EBIT also saw a significant boost, reaching EUR 2.1 million, reflecting strong business performance. The 'Defense' segment led the charge, contributing 59% to the revenue, while the 'Civil' sector added 41%. Key growth was fueled by expansion in Asia and Europe, with Asian revenues more than doubling. Looking ahead, Steyr Motors anticipates a 40% revenue growth, driven by strategic activities across Asia, MENA, and the Americas.
- Steyr Motors AG reported a 26.4% increase in revenue to EUR 11.5 million in Q1 2025, compared to EUR 9.1 million in the previous year.
- EBIT improved to EUR 2.1 million from EUR 1.4 million in the previous year, indicating a strong business performance and positive margin development.
- The total backlog of firm orders, framework orders, and non-binding sales commitments through the end of 2027 is approximately EUR 200 million.
- The "Defense" segment contributed 59% to revenue in Q1 2025, with a growth of around 35%, while the "Civil" sector saw a 15% growth, contributing 41% to quarterly revenue.
- Significant revenue growth was driven by expansion in Asia, where revenue more than doubled, and a 20% increase in Europe.
- The outlook for 2025 is confirmed, with expected revenue growth of at least 40% and an EBIT margin above 20%, driven by increased activities in Asia, the MENA region, and the Americas.
The price of Steyr Motors at the time of the news was 50,15EUR and was up +2,14 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 51,50EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,69 % since publication.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.