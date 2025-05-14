129 0 Kommentare Steyr Motors: Q1 2025 Growth Soars, Full-Year Outlook Strong

Steyr Motors AG has revved up its engines, showcasing a remarkable 26.4% revenue surge in Q1 2025. With revenues climbing to EUR 11.5 million, up from EUR 9.1 million last year, the company is on a robust trajectory. The EBIT also saw a significant boost, reaching EUR 2.1 million, reflecting strong business performance. The 'Defense' segment led the charge, contributing 59% to the revenue, while the 'Civil' sector added 41%. Key growth was fueled by expansion in Asia and Europe, with Asian revenues more than doubling. Looking ahead, Steyr Motors anticipates a 40% revenue growth, driven by strategic activities across Asia, MENA, and the Americas.

