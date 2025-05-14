CENIT Thrives: Sales Up 1.9% Amid Economic Crisis in Q1-2025

CENIT achieved stable sales growth of +1.9% in Q1-2025, with total sales revenues of EUR 51,508 k compared to EUR 50,545 k in the previous year.

Sales of third-party software decreased by 4.9%, while CENIT's own software sales slightly decreased by 1.4%.

The consulting and services segment saw a significant increase in sales revenues by 11.5% to EUR 22,147 k.

Gross profit increased by 5.5% to EUR 30,960 k, but EBITDA, EBITA, and EBIT all showed significant declines, resulting in negative earnings per share of Cent -56.3.

As of March 31, 2025, CENIT had 982 employees, with personnel expenses rising to EUR 28,737 k due to performance program measures.

The outlook for 2025 projects revenues of EUR 229,000 - 234,000 k and operating earnings (EBITA) of around EUR 12,400 k, excluding acquisition effects.

