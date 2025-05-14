117 0 Kommentare Verbund AG Q1 2025: Earnings Plunge Due to Low Water Supply

VERBUND AG faced a challenging start to 2025, with earnings taking a hit from scarce water resources. EBITDA plummeted by 18.1% to €723.9m, while the Group result fell 21.6% to €396.7m. A low hydro coefficient of 0.83 led to a substantial drop in hydropower output. Wind and solar power generation also saw a decline, further impacting overall output. Despite these challenges, the Grid and Sales segments showed resilience, boosting earnings with flexibility products. Looking ahead, VERBUND revised its earnings forecast, aiming for an EBITDA of €2,700m to €3,200m.

