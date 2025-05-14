Verbund AG Q1 2025: Earnings Plunge Due to Low Water Supply
VERBUND AG faced a challenging start to 2025, with earnings taking a hit from scarce water resources. EBITDA plummeted by 18.1% to €723.9m, while the Group result fell 21.6% to €396.7m. A low hydro coefficient of 0.83 led to a substantial drop in hydropower output. Wind and solar power generation also saw a decline, further impacting overall output. Despite these challenges, the Grid and Sales segments showed resilience, boosting earnings with flexibility products. Looking ahead, VERBUND revised its earnings forecast, aiming for an EBITDA of €2,700m to €3,200m.
- VERBUND AG's earnings for Q1/2025 declined significantly due to extremely low water supply, with EBITDA falling by 18.1% to €723.9m and the Group result down 21.6% to €396.7m.
- The hydro coefficient for run-of-river power plants dropped to 0.83, significantly below the previous year's figure and the long-term average, leading to a decrease in hydropower generation by 2,425 GWh to 5,468 GWh.
- Generation from wind power and photovoltaics fell by 58.4 GWh to 576.1 GWh, with the new renewables coefficient at 0.76, below both the planned value and the previous year's figure.
- Despite higher generation from thermal power, VERBUND's overall generation in Q1/2025 was 21.3% lower than the previous year, although higher average sales prices for hydropower positively impacted earnings.
- The Grid segment and Sales segment performed well, with a 39.0% increase in earnings from flexibility products to €58.3 million, contributing positively to overall earnings.
- VERBUND adjusted its earnings forecast for 2025, expecting EBITDA between €2,700m and €3,200m and a Group result between €1,350m and €1,700m, with a planned payout ratio of 45% to 55% of the Group result.
The price of Verbund Akt.(A) at the time of the news was 65,70EUR and was down -0,27 % compared with the previous day.
6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 65,25EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,68 % since publication.
