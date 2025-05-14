Elumeo's 2024 Cost-Cuts & Global Expansion: Results by Q1/2025
elumeo SE launched a cost-saving program in 2024, targeting EUR 5.9 million in savings. Q1/2025 saw revenue dip slightly, but AI-driven broadcasts grew, amid challenges like high commodity prices.
- elumeo SE initiated a cost-cutting program in 2024, with expected savings of EUR 5.9 million over 12 months starting from Q1/2025.
- Q1/2025 revenue was EUR 11.1 million, slightly down from EUR 11.3 million in Q1/2024, while web revenue remained stable at EUR 4.1 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA for Q1/2025 decreased to EUR -0.6 million, compared to EUR 0.1 million in Q1/2024, amid high commodity prices and aggressive sales strategies.
- The gross profit margin fell to 44.7% in Q1/2025, down from 48.5% in Q1/2024, due to rising gold prices and a significant decline in TV reach.
- Revenue from AI-generated international broadcasts increased by 18% quarter-on-quarter to EUR 240 thousand in Q1/2025, indicating positive impacts from the internationalization strategy.
- The company confirmed its 2025 forecast, expecting a revenue decline of 10-15% and an adjusted EBITDA between EUR -0.5 million and EUR 0.0 million.
