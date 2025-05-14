Net Digital AG Boosts 2025 Revenue & EBITDA Outlook

net digital AG has raised its 2025 revenue forecast to between EUR 18 and 20 million, up from EUR 14 to 15.5 million.

The EBITDA forecast for 2025 has been increased to between EUR 1.2 and 1.6 million, compared to the previous estimate of EUR 0.7 to 1.0 million.

The upward revision is attributed to strong developments in communication and service aggregation.

The announcement was made by the Management Board on May 14, 2025.

The company is listed on the Regulated Unofficial Market in Düsseldorf and Frankfurt.

The information is disclosed in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

The price of net digital at the time of the news was 3,5100EUR and was up +8,33 % compared with the previous day.





