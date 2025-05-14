    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsnet digital AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu net digital
    Net Digital AG Boosts 2025 Revenue & EBITDA Outlook

    net digital AG is setting its sights higher, projecting a robust financial future with revised revenue and EBITDA forecasts for 2025.

    • net digital AG has raised its 2025 revenue forecast to between EUR 18 and 20 million, up from EUR 14 to 15.5 million.
    • The EBITDA forecast for 2025 has been increased to between EUR 1.2 and 1.6 million, compared to the previous estimate of EUR 0.7 to 1.0 million.
    • The upward revision is attributed to strong developments in communication and service aggregation.
    • The announcement was made by the Management Board on May 14, 2025.
    • The company is listed on the Regulated Unofficial Market in Düsseldorf and Frankfurt.
    • The information is disclosed in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

    The price of net digital at the time of the news was 3,5100EUR and was up +8,33 % compared with the previous day.


    ISIN:DE000A2BPK34WKN:A2BPK3





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
