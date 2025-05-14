Net Digital AG Boosts 2025 Revenue & EBITDA Outlook
net digital AG is setting its sights higher, projecting a robust financial future with revised revenue and EBITDA forecasts for 2025.
- net digital AG has raised its 2025 revenue forecast to between EUR 18 and 20 million, up from EUR 14 to 15.5 million.
- The EBITDA forecast for 2025 has been increased to between EUR 1.2 and 1.6 million, compared to the previous estimate of EUR 0.7 to 1.0 million.
- The upward revision is attributed to strong developments in communication and service aggregation.
- The announcement was made by the Management Board on May 14, 2025.
- The company is listed on the Regulated Unofficial Market in Düsseldorf and Frankfurt.
- The information is disclosed in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.
The price of net digital at the time of the news was 3,5100EUR and was up +8,33 % compared with the previous day.
+11,73 %
+18,52 %
+22,29 %
+38,13 %
+53,60 %
-68,38 %
ISIN:DE000A2BPK34WKN:A2BPK3
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte