Euroclear reports strong business income growth in Q1 2025

Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) - Results for the first quarter ending 31 March 2025Financial highlightsStrong underlying[1] business growth offsetting lower interest income- Underlying business income for Q1 2025 reached a record EUR466 million,representing a 10% increase compared to Q1 2024. This growth was supported byrobust business drivers, including fixed income issuance, increased equityquotations, and increased settlement activity due to market volatility relatedto geopolitical uncertainty.- Underlying interest and banking income decreased by 10% compared to Q1 2024,to EUR255 million as expected given the declining interest rate environment.The impact was partially mitigated by increased cash balances.- Underlying costs rose by 5%, broadly in line with expectations. This reflectsinvestments in strategic development initiatives and inflation. Costcontainment measures initiated last year continue to progress.- As result of the positive operating leverage, business income operating marginimproved from 23.4% in Q1 2024 to 27.1% in Q1 2025.- Resulting adjusted net profit of EUR283 million decreased slightly by 1%.Adjusted Earnings Per Share remain stable year-on-year at EUR90.- Euroclear (https://www.euroclear.com/en.html) Group retains a very strongcapital position, comfortably above regulatory requirements with a CommonEquity Tier 1 capital ratio of around 61%[2].Following the acquisition of a 49% stake in Inversis (see below), Inversis'results are consolidated as from March 1st, contributing to the group profit forEUR1.2 million through the share of results.The impacts of the Russian sanctions are detailed in the last section of thispress release.Valerie Urbain, Chief Executive Officer of Euroclear, commented:"We have made a strong start to 2025, reporting a 10% increase in businessincome driven by robust growth in safekeeping fees and settlement income,offsetting the anticipated decrease in interest income as rates have declined.Despite market volatility and uncertainty, our continued growth shows thestrength of our diversified, resilient business model.We continue to closely monitor the impact of tariffs imposed by the USadministration announced in early April, but the immediate direct impact on ourbusiness so far remains limited. Resilience and reliability remain the toppriorities for our business and the volatile backdrop has underscored thestrength of Euroclear's systems, which continue to perform highly efficiently