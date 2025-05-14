Euroclear reports strong business income growth in Q1 2025
Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) - Results for the first quarter ending 31 March 2025
Financial highlights
Strong underlying[1] business growth offsetting lower interest income
- Underlying business income for Q1 2025 reached a record EUR466 million,
representing a 10% increase compared to Q1 2024. This growth was supported by
robust business drivers, including fixed income issuance, increased equity
quotations, and increased settlement activity due to market volatility related
to geopolitical uncertainty.
- Underlying interest and banking income decreased by 10% compared to Q1 2024,
to EUR255 million as expected given the declining interest rate environment.
The impact was partially mitigated by increased cash balances.
- Underlying costs rose by 5%, broadly in line with expectations. This reflects
investments in strategic development initiatives and inflation. Cost
containment measures initiated last year continue to progress.
- As result of the positive operating leverage, business income operating margin
improved from 23.4% in Q1 2024 to 27.1% in Q1 2025.
- Resulting adjusted net profit of EUR283 million decreased slightly by 1%.
Adjusted Earnings Per Share remain stable year-on-year at EUR90.
- Euroclear (https://www.euroclear.com/en.html) Group retains a very strong
capital position, comfortably above regulatory requirements with a Common
Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of around 61%[2].
Following the acquisition of a 49% stake in Inversis (see below), Inversis'
results are consolidated as from March 1st, contributing to the group profit for
EUR1.2 million through the share of results.
The impacts of the Russian sanctions are detailed in the last section of this
press release.
Valerie Urbain, Chief Executive Officer of Euroclear, commented:
"We have made a strong start to 2025, reporting a 10% increase in business
income driven by robust growth in safekeeping fees and settlement income,
offsetting the anticipated decrease in interest income as rates have declined.
Despite market volatility and uncertainty, our continued growth shows the
strength of our diversified, resilient business model.
We continue to closely monitor the impact of tariffs imposed by the US
administration announced in early April, but the immediate direct impact on our
business so far remains limited. Resilience and reliability remain the top
priorities for our business and the volatile backdrop has underscored the
strength of Euroclear's systems, which continue to perform highly efficiently
Financial highlights
Strong underlying[1] business growth offsetting lower interest income
- Underlying business income for Q1 2025 reached a record EUR466 million,
representing a 10% increase compared to Q1 2024. This growth was supported by
robust business drivers, including fixed income issuance, increased equity
quotations, and increased settlement activity due to market volatility related
to geopolitical uncertainty.
- Underlying interest and banking income decreased by 10% compared to Q1 2024,
to EUR255 million as expected given the declining interest rate environment.
The impact was partially mitigated by increased cash balances.
- Underlying costs rose by 5%, broadly in line with expectations. This reflects
investments in strategic development initiatives and inflation. Cost
containment measures initiated last year continue to progress.
- As result of the positive operating leverage, business income operating margin
improved from 23.4% in Q1 2024 to 27.1% in Q1 2025.
- Resulting adjusted net profit of EUR283 million decreased slightly by 1%.
Adjusted Earnings Per Share remain stable year-on-year at EUR90.
- Euroclear (https://www.euroclear.com/en.html) Group retains a very strong
capital position, comfortably above regulatory requirements with a Common
Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of around 61%[2].
Following the acquisition of a 49% stake in Inversis (see below), Inversis'
results are consolidated as from March 1st, contributing to the group profit for
EUR1.2 million through the share of results.
The impacts of the Russian sanctions are detailed in the last section of this
press release.
Valerie Urbain, Chief Executive Officer of Euroclear, commented:
"We have made a strong start to 2025, reporting a 10% increase in business
income driven by robust growth in safekeeping fees and settlement income,
offsetting the anticipated decrease in interest income as rates have declined.
Despite market volatility and uncertainty, our continued growth shows the
strength of our diversified, resilient business model.
We continue to closely monitor the impact of tariffs imposed by the US
administration announced in early April, but the immediate direct impact on our
business so far remains limited. Resilience and reliability remain the top
priorities for our business and the volatile backdrop has underscored the
strength of Euroclear's systems, which continue to perform highly efficiently
Autor folgen