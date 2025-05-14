    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    Euroclear reports strong business income growth in Q1 2025

    Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) - Results for the first quarter ending 31 March 2025

    Financial highlights

    Strong underlying[1] business growth offsetting lower interest income

    - Underlying business income for Q1 2025 reached a record EUR466 million,
    representing a 10% increase compared to Q1 2024. This growth was supported by
    robust business drivers, including fixed income issuance, increased equity
    quotations, and increased settlement activity due to market volatility related
    to geopolitical uncertainty.
    - Underlying interest and banking income decreased by 10% compared to Q1 2024,
    to EUR255 million as expected given the declining interest rate environment.
    The impact was partially mitigated by increased cash balances.
    - Underlying costs rose by 5%, broadly in line with expectations. This reflects
    investments in strategic development initiatives and inflation. Cost
    containment measures initiated last year continue to progress.
    - As result of the positive operating leverage, business income operating margin
    improved from 23.4% in Q1 2024 to 27.1% in Q1 2025.
    - Resulting adjusted net profit of EUR283 million decreased slightly by 1%.
    Adjusted Earnings Per Share remain stable year-on-year at EUR90.
    - Euroclear (https://www.euroclear.com/en.html) Group retains a very strong
    capital position, comfortably above regulatory requirements with a Common
    Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of around 61%[2].

    Following the acquisition of a 49% stake in Inversis (see below), Inversis'
    results are consolidated as from March 1st, contributing to the group profit for
    EUR1.2 million through the share of results.

    The impacts of the Russian sanctions are detailed in the last section of this
    press release.

    Valerie Urbain, Chief Executive Officer of Euroclear, commented:

    "We have made a strong start to 2025, reporting a 10% increase in business
    income driven by robust growth in safekeeping fees and settlement income,
    offsetting the anticipated decrease in interest income as rates have declined.
    Despite market volatility and uncertainty, our continued growth shows the
    strength of our diversified, resilient business model.

    We continue to closely monitor the impact of tariffs imposed by the US
    administration announced in early April, but the immediate direct impact on our
    business so far remains limited. Resilience and reliability remain the top
    priorities for our business and the volatile backdrop has underscored the
    strength of Euroclear's systems, which continue to perform highly efficiently
