    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsMBB AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu MBB

    Original-Research

    69 Aufrufe 69 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    MBB SE (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft): Buy

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • MBB SE erzielt 27% Umsatzwachstum im Q1-25.
    • EBITDA steigt um 32% auf 29,9 Mio. Euro.
    • Kaufempfehlung mit Kursziel 200 Euro bestätigt.
    Original-Research - MBB SE (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft): Buy
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    ^
    Original-Research: MBB SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft

    14.05.2025 / 11:41 CET/CEST
    Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

    Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to MBB SE

    Company Name: MBB SE
    ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4

    Reason for the research: Update
    Recommendation: Buy
    from: 14.05.2025
    Target price: 200
    Last rating change:
    Analyst:

    Strong start into FY 2025
    MBB showed strong Q1-25 results by having increased sales by 27% yoy to EUR 260.0m and EBITDA by 32% to EUR 29.9m. Its subsidiary Friedrich Vorwerk once again was the locomotive for the group and realized a high double-digit sales increase and almost tripled its EBITDA. In addition, this subsidiary announced to have won another engineering contract for a 43 km long section of the SuedLink electricity highway as part of a joint venture with a total award volume of several hundred EUR million.
    Despite a seasonal increase in working capital and further share buybacks, MBB's net liquidity at the end of the quarter amounted to EUR 466.6m, of which EUR 262.2 million were attributable to the holding company MBB SE. Following the overall positive development in the first quarter, MBB continues to expect consolidated revenues of EUR 1.0 to EUR 1.1bn with an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 11% and 14% in FY 2025. Based on a sum-of-the-parts approach we confirm our EUR 200 TP and our Buy recommendation.

    You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32604.pdf For additional information visit our website:
    https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

    Contact for questions:
    Quirin Privatbank AG
    Institutionelles Research
    Schillerstraße 20
    60313 Frankfurt am Main
    research@quirinprivatbank.de
    https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

    The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
    Archive at www.eqs-news.com

    2137510 14.05.2025 CET/CEST

    °

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur MBB Aktie

    Die MBB Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -1,44 % und einem Kurs von 164,8 auf Tradegate (14. Mai 2025, 11:05 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der MBB Aktie um +5,52 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +13,19 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von MBB bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 895,88 Mio..

    MBB zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 1,1100. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,6800 %.


    Rating: Buy
    Analyst:


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Community Beiträge zu MBB - A0ETBQ - DE000A0ETBQ4

    Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über MBB. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!


    Autor
    dpa-AFX
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Original-Research MBB SE (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft): Buy ^ Original-Research: MBB SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 14.05.2025 / 11:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …