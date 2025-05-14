MBB SE (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft): Buy

Original-Research
Original-Research: MBB SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft
14.05.2025 / 11:41 CET/CEST
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to MBB SE
Company Name: MBB SE
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4
Reason for the research: Update
Recommendation: Buy
from: 14.05.2025
Target price: 200
Last rating change:
Analyst:
Strong start into FY 2025
MBB showed strong Q1-25 results by having increased sales by 27% yoy to EUR 260.0m and EBITDA by 32% to EUR 29.9m. Its subsidiary Friedrich Vorwerk once again was the locomotive for the group and realized a high double-digit sales increase and almost tripled its EBITDA. In addition, this subsidiary announced to have won another engineering contract for a 43 km long section of the SuedLink electricity highway as part of a joint venture with a total award volume of several hundred EUR million.
Despite a seasonal increase in working capital and further share buybacks, MBB's net liquidity at the end of the quarter amounted to EUR 466.6m, of which EUR 262.2 million were attributable to the holding company MBB SE. Following the overall positive development in the first quarter, MBB continues to expect consolidated revenues of EUR 1.0 to EUR 1.1bn with an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 11% and 14% in FY 2025. Based on a sum-of-the-parts approach we confirm our EUR 200 TP and our Buy recommendation.
You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32604.pdf For additional information visit our website:
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
2137510 14.05.2025 CET/CEST
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur MBB Aktie
Die MBB Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -1,44 % und einem Kurs von 164,8 auf Tradegate (14. Mai 2025, 11:05 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der MBB Aktie um +5,52 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +13,19 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von MBB bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 895,88 Mio..
MBB zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 1,1100. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,6800 %.
Liquidität/Gold/Wertpapiere: 252,5 Mio / 46,45 Euro je Aktie
Vorwerk 50,49% Anteil: 484,7 Mio / 89,16 Euro je Aktie
Aumann 48,53% Anteil: 86,3 Mio / 15,89 Euro je Aktie
Delignit 60,37% Anteil: 14,2 Mio / 2,62 Euro je Aktie
Summe Cash + börsennotierte Firmen: 154,11 Euro je Aktie
Grobe Schätzung der restlichen Beteiligungen:
80% Anteil DTS mit Umsatz x 1: 79,2 Mio / 14,58 Euro je Aktie
94% Anteil Hanke mit Umsatz x 0,5: 33 Mio / 6,08 Euro je Aktie
100% CT Formpolster mit Umsatz x 0,5: 11,9 Mio / 2,18 Euro je Aktie
Bin ich bei 177 Euro je Aktie. Abzgl. 20% Holdingabschlag wäre mein fairer Wert bei ca. 142 Euro.
Sind heute schon viel näher dran an meinem fairen Wert als letztes Jahr.
Meine Vermutung geht aber sogar dahin, dass ein guter Teil der erwartbar schwächeren Margen bei den Automotivs (Aumann, Delignit) in den kommenden Quartalen von den steigenden Margen bei FV ausgeglichen werden könnte. Wieviel wird man sehen.
Mich wundert aber, dass noch nichts neues auf dem Transaktions-/Add-on-Markt gefunden wurde.
Und noch eins verwundert: dass der Kurs heute fast 2% im Minus landet!???