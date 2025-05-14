Cherry SE's Q1 2025 Report Confirms Strong Year Ahead
Cherry SE's Q1 2025 report shows a revenue dip amid economic challenges, prompting strategic restructuring and maintaining optimistic forecasts.
Foto: Cherry SE
- Cherry SE published its Q1 2025 report, generating Group revenue of EUR 25.3 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR -2.0 million.
- The company's Q1 2025 results were below the previous year's figures, with Q1 2024 revenue at EUR 30.3 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.8%.
- The macroeconomic environment in Q1 2025 was challenging, influenced by economic weakness in Germany and uncertainty over potential U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.
- Revenue performance varied by segment: Gaming & Office Peripherals at EUR 19.1 million, Digital Health & Solutions at EUR 4.8 million, and Components at EUR 1.5 million.
- Cherry SE announced a restructuring plan, discontinuing switch production in Auerbach and relocating it to a partner in China, while transforming the Auerbach site into a development and logistics hub.
- The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance, expecting Group revenue between EUR 105 to 120 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.0% to 6.0% for 2025.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Cherry is on 14.05.2025.
The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 0,8320EUR and was down -6,94 % compared with the previous day.
-2,90 %
+10,62 %
+15,41 %
-4,04 %
-68,83 %
-89,62 %
-97,28 %
ISIN:DE000A3CRRN9WKN:A3CRRN
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte