Cherry SE's Q1 2025 Report Confirms Strong Year Ahead

Cherry SE published its Q1 2025 report, generating Group revenue of EUR 25.3 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR -2.0 million.

The company's Q1 2025 results were below the previous year's figures, with Q1 2024 revenue at EUR 30.3 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.8%.

The macroeconomic environment in Q1 2025 was challenging, influenced by economic weakness in Germany and uncertainty over potential U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

Revenue performance varied by segment: Gaming & Office Peripherals at EUR 19.1 million, Digital Health & Solutions at EUR 4.8 million, and Components at EUR 1.5 million.

Cherry SE announced a restructuring plan, discontinuing switch production in Auerbach and relocating it to a partner in China, while transforming the Auerbach site into a development and logistics hub.

The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance, expecting Group revenue between EUR 105 to 120 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.0% to 6.0% for 2025.

