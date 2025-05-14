Aleph partners with Spotify to Manage Global Advertising Sales in over 80 markets including Belgium (FOTO)

    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    Brussels (ots) - Aleph, a global network of digital experts innovating at the
    intersection of media and payments, and Spotify, the world's most popular audio
    streaming subscription service, today announced an expanded partnership that
    makes Aleph Spotify's advertising sales partner in 80+ markets, providing access
    to 20.000+ advertisers.

    Spotify Advertising has been modernizing its ad tech, strengthening its
    partnerships and deepening its human expertise to make it easier for advertisers
    to buy, create, measure, and get clear results on Spotify's ad platform.
    Spotify's efforts reflect a significant step forward in automated buying and
    creative innovation for the ad platform and the broader digital audio industry.
    Most notably, Spotify is continuing to innovate its self-serve platform, Spotify
    Ads Manager, with more advanced targeting capabilities, new 1P & 3P measurement
    solutions, and new outcome-based objectives to help advertisers of all sizes
    create, optimize, and measure their Spotify campaigns, including Spotify Pixel,
    Custom Audiences, key third-party partnerships and a new App Installs objective.

    Aleph has been a trusted partner to Spotify since 2013, when the initial
    partnership started with 4 countries. The newly signed partnership brings
    Aleph's comprehensive suite of services - including local media sales, payment
    solutions, creative support, and performance-driven automation - to effectively
    monetize Spotify's advertising inventory and connect the brand with advertisers,
    streamlining and scaling Spotify's ad solutions to 80+ markets including
    Belgium, Austria and Switzerland.*

    Aleph's teams will have access to Spotify's Ads Manager to guide advertisers and
    agencies to leverage the platform's full potential of advertising formats and
    targeting capabilities to ensure they can reach listeners during key moments,
    such as workout sessions, focused work periods and commuting to provide
    advertisers and brands with unique opportunities to connect with their target
    audience when they're highly engaged and help reach their marketing goals.

    Key benefits for advertisers working with Spotify Ads Manager through Aleph
    include:

    - Access to Spotify's ad formats: Advertisers will be able to utilise Spotify's
    unique audio and video ad formats to craft engaging campaigns. Spotify recently
    introduced new ad formats available on Ads Manager, including Canvas
    (https://ads.spotify.com/en-US/news-and-insights/introducing-canvas-for-ads/)
    and Opt-in Video
    (https://ads.spotify.com/en-GB/news-and-insights/opt-in-video-ads/) . These new
    formats reimagine what ads on Spotify can be and how advertisers can engage with
    people through sight and sound.
