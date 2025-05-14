Aleph partners with Spotify to Manage Global Advertising Sales in over 80 markets including Belgium (FOTO)
Brussels (ots) - Aleph, a global network of digital experts innovating at the
intersection of media and payments, and Spotify, the world's most popular audio
streaming subscription service, today announced an expanded partnership that
makes Aleph Spotify's advertising sales partner in 80+ markets, providing access
to 20.000+ advertisers.
Spotify Advertising has been modernizing its ad tech, strengthening its
partnerships and deepening its human expertise to make it easier for advertisers
to buy, create, measure, and get clear results on Spotify's ad platform.
Spotify's efforts reflect a significant step forward in automated buying and
creative innovation for the ad platform and the broader digital audio industry.
Most notably, Spotify is continuing to innovate its self-serve platform, Spotify
Ads Manager, with more advanced targeting capabilities, new 1P & 3P measurement
solutions, and new outcome-based objectives to help advertisers of all sizes
create, optimize, and measure their Spotify campaigns, including Spotify Pixel,
Custom Audiences, key third-party partnerships and a new App Installs objective.
intersection of media and payments, and Spotify, the world's most popular audio
streaming subscription service, today announced an expanded partnership that
makes Aleph Spotify's advertising sales partner in 80+ markets, providing access
to 20.000+ advertisers.
Spotify Advertising has been modernizing its ad tech, strengthening its
partnerships and deepening its human expertise to make it easier for advertisers
to buy, create, measure, and get clear results on Spotify's ad platform.
Spotify's efforts reflect a significant step forward in automated buying and
creative innovation for the ad platform and the broader digital audio industry.
Most notably, Spotify is continuing to innovate its self-serve platform, Spotify
Ads Manager, with more advanced targeting capabilities, new 1P & 3P measurement
solutions, and new outcome-based objectives to help advertisers of all sizes
create, optimize, and measure their Spotify campaigns, including Spotify Pixel,
Custom Audiences, key third-party partnerships and a new App Installs objective.
Aleph has been a trusted partner to Spotify since 2013, when the initial
partnership started with 4 countries. The newly signed partnership brings
Aleph's comprehensive suite of services - including local media sales, payment
solutions, creative support, and performance-driven automation - to effectively
monetize Spotify's advertising inventory and connect the brand with advertisers,
streamlining and scaling Spotify's ad solutions to 80+ markets including
Belgium, Austria and Switzerland.*
Aleph's teams will have access to Spotify's Ads Manager to guide advertisers and
agencies to leverage the platform's full potential of advertising formats and
targeting capabilities to ensure they can reach listeners during key moments,
such as workout sessions, focused work periods and commuting to provide
advertisers and brands with unique opportunities to connect with their target
audience when they're highly engaged and help reach their marketing goals.
Key benefits for advertisers working with Spotify Ads Manager through Aleph
include:
- Access to Spotify's ad formats: Advertisers will be able to utilise Spotify's
unique audio and video ad formats to craft engaging campaigns. Spotify recently
introduced new ad formats available on Ads Manager, including Canvas
(https://ads.spotify.com/en-US/news-and-insights/introducing-canvas-for-ads/)
and Opt-in Video
(https://ads.spotify.com/en-GB/news-and-insights/opt-in-video-ads/) . These new
formats reimagine what ads on Spotify can be and how advertisers can engage with
people through sight and sound.
partnership started with 4 countries. The newly signed partnership brings
Aleph's comprehensive suite of services - including local media sales, payment
solutions, creative support, and performance-driven automation - to effectively
monetize Spotify's advertising inventory and connect the brand with advertisers,
streamlining and scaling Spotify's ad solutions to 80+ markets including
Belgium, Austria and Switzerland.*
Aleph's teams will have access to Spotify's Ads Manager to guide advertisers and
agencies to leverage the platform's full potential of advertising formats and
targeting capabilities to ensure they can reach listeners during key moments,
such as workout sessions, focused work periods and commuting to provide
advertisers and brands with unique opportunities to connect with their target
audience when they're highly engaged and help reach their marketing goals.
Key benefits for advertisers working with Spotify Ads Manager through Aleph
include:
- Access to Spotify's ad formats: Advertisers will be able to utilise Spotify's
unique audio and video ad formats to craft engaging campaigns. Spotify recently
introduced new ad formats available on Ads Manager, including Canvas
(https://ads.spotify.com/en-US/news-and-insights/introducing-canvas-for-ads/)
and Opt-in Video
(https://ads.spotify.com/en-GB/news-and-insights/opt-in-video-ads/) . These new
formats reimagine what ads on Spotify can be and how advertisers can engage with
people through sight and sound.
Autor folgen