Aleph partners with Spotify to Manage Global Advertising Sales in over 80 markets including Belgium (FOTO)

Brussels (ots) - Aleph, a global network of digital experts innovating at the

intersection of media and payments, and Spotify, the world's most popular audio

streaming subscription service, today announced an expanded partnership that

makes Aleph Spotify's advertising sales partner in 80+ markets, providing access

to 20.000+ advertisers.



Spotify Advertising has been modernizing its ad tech, strengthening its

partnerships and deepening its human expertise to make it easier for advertisers

to buy, create, measure, and get clear results on Spotify's ad platform.

Spotify's efforts reflect a significant step forward in automated buying and

creative innovation for the ad platform and the broader digital audio industry.

Most notably, Spotify is continuing to innovate its self-serve platform, Spotify

Ads Manager, with more advanced targeting capabilities, new 1P & 3P measurement

solutions, and new outcome-based objectives to help advertisers of all sizes

create, optimize, and measure their Spotify campaigns, including Spotify Pixel,

Custom Audiences, key third-party partnerships and a new App Installs objective.







partnership started with 4 countries. The newly signed partnership brings

Aleph's comprehensive suite of services - including local media sales, payment

solutions, creative support, and performance-driven automation - to effectively

monetize Spotify's advertising inventory and connect the brand with advertisers,

streamlining and scaling Spotify's ad solutions to 80+ markets including

Belgium, Austria and Switzerland.*



Aleph's teams will have access to Spotify's Ads Manager to guide advertisers and

agencies to leverage the platform's full potential of advertising formats and

targeting capabilities to ensure they can reach listeners during key moments,

such as workout sessions, focused work periods and commuting to provide

advertisers and brands with unique opportunities to connect with their target

audience when they're highly engaged and help reach their marketing goals.



Key benefits for advertisers working with Spotify Ads Manager through Aleph

include:



- Access to Spotify's ad formats: Advertisers will be able to utilise Spotify's

unique audio and video ad formats to craft engaging campaigns. Spotify recently

introduced new ad formats available on Ads Manager, including Canvas

(https://ads.spotify.com/en-US/news-and-insights/introducing-canvas-for-ads/)

and Opt-in Video

(https://ads.spotify.com/en-GB/news-and-insights/opt-in-video-ads/) . These new

formats reimagine what ads on Spotify can be and how advertisers can engage with

people through sight and sound. Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2





