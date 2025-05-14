Delticom's Q1 EBITDA Nearly Doubles: A Business Boost!
Delticom AG accelerates into 2025 with impressive momentum, showcasing robust growth and a commitment to sustainability.
- Delticom AG reported a gross merchandise volume (GMV) of €128 million in Q1 2025, up from €119 million in Q1 2024.
- Revenues increased by 9.0% to €105 million in Q1 2025, compared to €97 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
- Operating EBITDA nearly doubled, rising by 94% to €1.6 million in Q1 2025, up from €0.8 million in Q1 2024.
- The company confirmed its full-year revenue guidance, targeting between €470 million and €490 million for 2025.
- Despite a negative currency impact, consolidated net income improved to €-1.2 million in Q1 2025, compared to €-1.4 million in Q1 2024.
- Delticom operates 348 online shops across 70 countries, serving approximately 20 million customers, and focuses on sustainable tyre options.
The next important date, At 2:30 PM, at Delticom is on 14.05.2025.
The price of Delticom at the time of the news was 2,4200EUR and was up +4,54 % compared with the previous day.
4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,4900EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,89 % since publication.
ISIN:DE0005146807WKN:514680
