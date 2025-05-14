    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDelticom AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Delticom
    85 Aufrufe 85 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Delticom's Q1 EBITDA Nearly Doubles: A Business Boost!

    Delticom AG accelerates into 2025 with impressive momentum, showcasing robust growth and a commitment to sustainability.

    • Delticom AG reported a gross merchandise volume (GMV) of €128 million in Q1 2025, up from €119 million in Q1 2024.
    • Revenues increased by 9.0% to €105 million in Q1 2025, compared to €97 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
    • Operating EBITDA nearly doubled, rising by 94% to €1.6 million in Q1 2025, up from €0.8 million in Q1 2024.
    • The company confirmed its full-year revenue guidance, targeting between €470 million and €490 million for 2025.
    • Despite a negative currency impact, consolidated net income improved to €-1.2 million in Q1 2025, compared to €-1.4 million in Q1 2024.
    • Delticom operates 348 online shops across 70 countries, serving approximately 20 million customers, and focuses on sustainable tyre options.

    The next important date, At 2:30 PM, at Delticom is on 14.05.2025.

    The price of Delticom at the time of the news was 2,4200EUR and was up +4,54 % compared with the previous day.
    4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,4900EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,89 % since publication.


    Delticom

    +7,33 %
    +8,18 %
    +13,88 %
    +8,18 %
    -28,31 %
    -14,39 %
    -17,07 %
    -88,85 %
    -81,32 %
    ISIN:DE0005146807WKN:514680





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Delticom's Q1 EBITDA Nearly Doubles: A Business Boost! Delticom AG accelerates into 2025 with impressive momentum, showcasing robust growth and a commitment to sustainability.