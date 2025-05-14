Holcim Shareholders Greenlight All 2025 AGM Proposals!
Holcim's 2025 AGM marked a pivotal moment with unanimous support for strategic moves, including the Amrize spin-off and leadership transitions, setting a dynamic course for the company's future.
- Holcim shareholders approved all Board of Directors' proposals at the 2025 Annual General Meeting, including a 99.75% vote for the spin-off of Holcim’s North American business, Amrize.
- A special distribution of one Amrize Ltd share for every Holcim Ltd share was approved, with Amrize shares expected to be listed on the NYSE and SIX Swiss Exchange in June 2025.
- An 11% increase in dividend to CHF 3.10 per registered share was approved, to be paid from capital contribution reserves and exempt from Swiss withholding tax.
- Kim Fausing was elected as the new Chairman of the Holcim Board, succeeding Jan Jenisch, who will become Chairman and CEO of Amrize.
- The Holcim Board now consists of 10 independent members, with new members Adolfo Orive and Sven Schneider elected, and Claudia Sender Ramirez appointed as Chairwoman of the Nomination, Compensation & Governance Committee.
- Ernst & Young Ltd was reappointed as auditors for the financial year 2025, and shareholders approved the Annual Report 2024 and various compensation reports in advisory votes.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Holcim is on 31.07.2025.
The price of Holcim at the time of the news was 104,40EUR and was up +0,60 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 104,43EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,02 % since publication.
