Holcim Shareholders Greenlight All 2025 AGM Proposals!

Holcim shareholders approved all Board of Directors' proposals at the 2025 Annual General Meeting, including a 99.75% vote for the spin-off of Holcim’s North American business, Amrize.

A special distribution of one Amrize Ltd share for every Holcim Ltd share was approved, with Amrize shares expected to be listed on the NYSE and SIX Swiss Exchange in June 2025.

An 11% increase in dividend to CHF 3.10 per registered share was approved, to be paid from capital contribution reserves and exempt from Swiss withholding tax.

Kim Fausing was elected as the new Chairman of the Holcim Board, succeeding Jan Jenisch, who will become Chairman and CEO of Amrize.

The Holcim Board now consists of 10 independent members, with new members Adolfo Orive and Sven Schneider elected, and Claudia Sender Ramirez appointed as Chairwoman of the Nomination, Compensation & Governance Committee.

Ernst & Young Ltd was reappointed as auditors for the financial year 2025, and shareholders approved the Annual Report 2024 and various compensation reports in advisory votes.

