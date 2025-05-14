    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    65 Aufrufe 65 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Prof Dr Klemens Joos back as CEO of the EUTOP Group (FOTO)

    Munich (ots) - Prof Dr Klemens Joos (56) has been back at the helm of the EUTOP
    Group as CEO since 13 May 2025. The background to this is an ambitious growth
    strategy up to 2035 for the EUTOP Group, which he founded in 1990 while studying
    business administration at the Ludwig Maximilian University (LMU) in Munich.
    Just one year after its foundation, the company had a representative office in
    Brussels. Today, the EUTOP Group has subsidiaries or representative offices in
    the capitals of all major European Union member states in addition to Brussels.

    Prof Dr Klemens Joos is also an honorary professor of 'Business Administration -
    Political Stakeholder Management' at the Technical University of Munich (TUM).

    Contact:

    EUTOP Group
    +49 89 323700-0
    mailto:eutop@eutop.eu

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/171767/6033869
    OTS: EUTOP Group



    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Prof Dr Klemens Joos back as CEO of the EUTOP Group (FOTO) Prof Dr Klemens Joos (56) has been back at the helm of the EUTOP Group as CEO since 13 May 2025. The background to this is an ambitious growth strategy up to 2035 for the EUTOP Group, which he founded in 1990 while studying business administration …