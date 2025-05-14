Bitcoin Group's 2024 Forecast Surpasses Expectations!

Bitcoin Group SE is expected to exceed its forecast for the 2024 financial year based on initial, unaudited figures.

Revenue for 2024 rose by approximately 20% year-on-year to EUR 9.3 million, compared to EUR 7.8 million the previous year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) are expected to be around EUR 1.7 million, surpassing the expectation of a slightly positive result.

The number of customers as of 31 December 2024 was 1,069,751, nearly matching the forecast of 1,070,000.

The annual report with consolidated financial statements and the outlook for the current financial year will be published in June 2025.

Bitcoin Group SE is listed on the Regulated Unofficial Market in several German cities, including Berlin, Dusseldorf, and Frankfurt.

The price of Bitcoin Group at the time of the news was 43,30EUR and was up +2,10 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 43,38EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,18 % since publication.





