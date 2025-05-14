Deutsche EuroShop's Q1 Success: Fresh Boost from New Investments

Deutsche EuroShop's first quarter results were on schedule, with a slight decline in key operating figures due to seasonal effects like the late Easter.

The company saw a 3.4% decrease in footfall and a 0.4% decline in tenant sales compared to the previous year.

Consolidated sales increased by 0.4% to €66.3 million, but net operating income (NOI) fell by 1.2% to €53.1 million due to higher operating expenses.

A significant highlight was the opening of the new "Food Garden" in the Main-Taunus-Zentrum, enhancing the shopping center with sustainable construction and diverse culinary options.

Deutsche EuroShop confirmed its annual forecast, expecting turnover between €268 to €276 million and proposing a dividend of €1.00 per share for the 2024 financial year.

The company remains the only public entity in Germany investing exclusively in shopping centers, with a portfolio including 21 centers across Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Hungary.

