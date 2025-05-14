HomeToGo's Q1 Surge: 20% Backlog Boost Amid Macro Hurdles

HomeToGo reported a 5.7% year-over-year increase in Booking Revenues for Q1/25, reaching €88.1M, despite macroeconomic challenges.

The Booking Revenues Backlog grew by 20.4% year-over-year to a record €92.3M, indicating strong visibility for future revenues.

IFRS Revenues decreased by 5.4% year-over-year to €34.4M, primarily due to a late Easter affecting revenue recognition.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q1/25 was €(28.0)M, reflecting a 31.8% year-over-year decrease, impacted by seasonal marketing investments and demand uncertainties.

HomeToGo maintains a solid cash position of €143.4M, bolstered by a capital increase, and anticipates a positive Free Cash Flow for FY/25.

The company confirmed its FY/25 guidance, expecting Booking Revenues to exceed €350M and IFRS Revenues to surpass €300M, alongside significant improvements in Adjusted EBITDA.

The next important date, Hauck Aufhäuser Stockpicker Summit 2025, at HomeToGo is on 14.05.2025.

The price of HomeToGo at the time of the news was 1,7800EUR and was up +2,59 % compared with the previous day.






