Shelly Group Surges in 2025: Growth Beats Expectations!
Shelly Group's stellar start to 2025 reflects strategic brilliance and robust market demand, with revenue and EBIT surpassing expectations.
- Shelly Group's revenue increased by 28.9% to EUR 26.5 million in Q1 2025, slightly exceeding expectations.
- EBIT rose by 23.0% to EUR 6.7 million, with an EBIT margin of 25.2%, above the medium-term target.
- Consolidated net profit grew by 23.6% to EUR 5.6 million, reflecting strong financial performance.
- The company improved its working capital position through optimized procurement and stricter receivables management.
- Shelly Cloud's user base expanded to over 2.0 million, indicating strong demand for its products.
- The 2025 guidance remains confirmed, expecting revenue growth between EUR 145 million and EUR 155 million and EBIT between EUR 35 million and EUR 40 million.
The price of Shelly Group at the time of the news was 37,90EUR and was down -0,39 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:BG1100003166WKN:A2DGX9
