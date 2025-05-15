Avolta's Q1 2025: Strong Growth & Reaffirmed Outlook
Avolta AG has kicked off 2025 with impressive financial results, showcasing robust growth and strategic advancements that underscore its commitment to innovation and market leadership.
- Avolta AG reported a strong first quarter of 2025 with CORE turnover growth of +8.2% at constant exchange rates (CER) and an EBITDA margin of 6.4%, up 37 basis points year-over-year.
- The company's reported turnover was CHF 3,105 million, with CORE turnover at CHF 3,050 million, and organic growth of +5.3% (+6.5% without leap year effect).
- CORE EBITDA reached CHF 196 million, reflecting a +16.3% increase year-over-year, while Equity Free Cash Flow (EFCF) was CHF -104 million, consistent with seasonal patterns.
- Avolta's financial net debt decreased to CHF 2,820 million, resulting in a leverage ratio of 2.18x, down from 2.55x a year ago.
- The company reaffirmed its medium-term targets, aiming for organic growth of 5%-7% per annum and CORE EBITDA margin improvement of +20-40 basis points annually.
- Key operational highlights included the launch of innovative retail concepts in various regions, including a new food & beverage location in Brazil and a multi-store contract in Shanghai, alongside significant growth in its global loyalty program.
ISIN:CH0023405456WKN:A0HMLM
