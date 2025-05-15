    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsHBM Healthcare Investments AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu HBM Healthcare Investments
    HBM Healthcare Triumphs with CHF 19M Profit Amidst Tough Times

    In a year marked by adversity, HBM Healthcare Investments AG emerged with a CHF 19 million profit, showcasing resilience and strategic prowess in a fluctuating market landscape.

    • HBM Healthcare Investments AG achieved a profit of CHF 19 million in the 2024/2025 financial year despite a challenging environment.
    • The net asset value per share (NAV) increased by 1.5%, while the share price decreased by 2.6%.
    • Private companies contributed significantly to the profit, with notable gains from Dren Bio and Yellow Jersey Therapeutics.
    • The Board of Directors proposes an unchanged cash distribution of CHF 7.50 per share, representing a 4.1% yield.
    • The portfolio is well-balanced, with 49% in public companies, 35% in private companies, and 10% in funds.
    • HBM Healthcare plans to continue its share buy-back program, proposing a new program for 10% of outstanding shares.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at HBM Healthcare Investments is on 17.06.2025.


    HBM Healthcare Investments

    ISIN:CH0012627250WKN:984345





