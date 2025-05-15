HBM Healthcare Triumphs with CHF 19M Profit Amidst Tough Times
In a year marked by adversity, HBM Healthcare Investments AG emerged with a CHF 19 million profit, showcasing resilience and strategic prowess in a fluctuating market landscape.
- HBM Healthcare Investments AG achieved a profit of CHF 19 million in the 2024/2025 financial year despite a challenging environment.
- The net asset value per share (NAV) increased by 1.5%, while the share price decreased by 2.6%.
- Private companies contributed significantly to the profit, with notable gains from Dren Bio and Yellow Jersey Therapeutics.
- The Board of Directors proposes an unchanged cash distribution of CHF 7.50 per share, representing a 4.1% yield.
- The portfolio is well-balanced, with 49% in public companies, 35% in private companies, and 10% in funds.
- HBM Healthcare plans to continue its share buy-back program, proposing a new program for 10% of outstanding shares.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at HBM Healthcare Investments is on 17.06.2025.
-0,17 %
-4,66 %
-5,07 %
-10,89 %
-11,95 %
-23,92 %
-9,31 %
+249,84 %
ISIN:CH0012627250WKN:984345
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte