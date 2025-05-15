TAG Immobilien AG's 2025: Cash Flow Fuels NTA Growth, LTV Nears Target

TAG Immobilien AG reported a strong start to 2025 with increased operating cash flow, leading to further NTA growth and a reduction in LTV to near target levels.

Rental income (FFO I) increased to EUR 44.9m, surpassing both the previous quarter and the prior-year quarter, driven by a 3.0% p.a. like-for-like rental growth in Germany.

The number of units sold in Poland rose to 592 in Q1 2025, compared to 501 in Q4 2024, despite a decline in adjusted net income from sales due to fewer apartment handovers.

EPRA NTA per share increased by 6% year-on-year to EUR 19.75, and the LTV ratio decreased to 45.6%, nearing the target level of approximately 45%.

TAG Immobilien AG confirmed its financial guidance for 2025, including FFO I of EUR 172-176m and FFO II of EUR 233-243m, with a proposed dividend of EUR 0.40 per share.

The company strengthened its liquidity position with the successful placement of EUR 332m convertible bonds, and expects its Polish rental business to grow to around 10,000 units by the end of 2028.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at TAG Immobilien is on 15.05.2025.

The price of TAG Immobilien at the time of the news was 13,705EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,680EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,18 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.443,24PKT (-0,49 %).





