    Aareal Bank's Strong 2025 Start Boosts ARL FTVN Shares

    Aareal Bank's Q1 2025 results reflect a thriving financial landscape, with a 15% profit surge and a fortified capital base, underscoring strategic success and robust management.

    • Aareal Bank reported a 15% increase in adjusted operating profit for Q1 2025, reaching €107 million.
    • Net interest income remained high at €249 million, despite a 7% decline year-on-year.
    • Loan impairment charges decreased significantly by 36% to €55 million compared to the previous year.
    • The bank successfully reduced its non-performing loan portfolio to €1.3 billion, with a non-performing exposure ratio of 2.6%.
    • Aareal Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio improved to 20.6%, indicating strong capitalisation and liquidity.
    • The bank's funding activities were robust, raising €1.4 billion through bonds and Pfandbriefe in the first quarter.






    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
