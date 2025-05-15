Allianz's Record Profit: On Course for Year-End Success!

Allianz reported a record operating profit of 4.2 billion euros in Q1 2025, a 6.3% increase, reaching 26% of the full-year outlook midpoint.

Total business volume increased by 11.7% to 54.0 billion euros, with growth across all segments, particularly in the Life/Health segment.

Shareholders’ core net income remained stable at 2.6 billion euros, with a 5% increase when adjusted for a one-off tax provision related to the sale of a stake in Indian Joint Ventures.

Allianz is on track to achieve its full-year operating profit outlook of 16.0 billion euros, plus or minus 1 billion euros, supported by a strong balance sheet and limited Solvency II sensitivities.

The Property-Casualty segment achieved a record operating profit of 2.2 billion euros, with a combined ratio of 91.8%, reflecting successful underwriting actions and productivity gains.

The Asset Management segment saw strong third-party net inflows of 28.7 billion euros, with operating profit increasing by 4.8% to 811 million euros.

