Allianz's Record Profit: On Course for Year-End Success!
Allianz's Q1 2025 results showcase remarkable growth and strategic success, positioning the company for a strong year ahead.
- Allianz reported a record operating profit of 4.2 billion euros in Q1 2025, a 6.3% increase, reaching 26% of the full-year outlook midpoint.
- Total business volume increased by 11.7% to 54.0 billion euros, with growth across all segments, particularly in the Life/Health segment.
- Shareholders’ core net income remained stable at 2.6 billion euros, with a 5% increase when adjusted for a one-off tax provision related to the sale of a stake in Indian Joint Ventures.
- Allianz is on track to achieve its full-year operating profit outlook of 16.0 billion euros, plus or minus 1 billion euros, supported by a strong balance sheet and limited Solvency II sensitivities.
- The Property-Casualty segment achieved a record operating profit of 2.2 billion euros, with a combined ratio of 91.8%, reflecting successful underwriting actions and productivity gains.
- The Asset Management segment saw strong third-party net inflows of 28.7 billion euros, with operating profit increasing by 4.8% to 811 million euros.
