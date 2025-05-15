BV Holding: SKAN Unveils Growth Strategy at Capital Market Day
SKAN's Capital Market Day in Allschwil marked a pivotal moment, showcasing a forward-thinking strategy that leverages demographic shifts, biotechnology advances, and a commitment to isolator technology.
- SKAN held its first Capital Market Day in Allschwil, providing insights into its growth strategy, isolator technology, and new services.
- The company focuses on structural growth drivers like demographic trends, chronic diseases, biotechnology advances, and the shift to isolator technology.
- SKAN aims to strengthen market leadership through investment in key competencies, innovation, and expanding production capacities.
- The strategy includes expanding the addressable market, increasing sales of aftermarket services, and accelerating digital transformation.
- SKAN confirmed its mid-term targets, expecting net sales growth in the mid- to upper teens and an increase in the EBITDA margin.
- A new facility for Pre-Approved Services will help customers reduce time to market for new drugs, with commercial operations expected in the second half of 2026.
