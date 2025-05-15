Voltabox's Q1 2025 Turnaround Triumph: Key Milestones Achieved
Voltabox AG has redefined its corporate landscape, unveiling Q1 2025 results with strategic shifts and promising financial metrics.
- Voltabox AG reported financial figures for Q1 2025 based on a new corporate structure, achieving a Group revenue of €3.1 million.
- The company divested assets in the high-voltage battery systems segment and discontinued operations of GreenCluster GmbH, focusing on EKM Elektronik GmbH.
- EBITDA for Q1 2025 was €2.1 million, with a contribution of €-0.3 million from continuing operations.
- The acquisition of EKM Elektronik GmbH led to a significant increase in total assets to €43.9 million as of March 31, 2025.
- Voltabox Group achieved a positive cash flow from operating activities of €2.4 million, with €1.6 million from continuing operations.
- The company expects total revenue for continuing operations between €15 million and €20 million, and an EBITDA ranging from break-even to €1 million for the fiscal year.
