SCHOTT Pharma Achieves Impressive Q2 Results in Fiscal 2025

SCHOTT Pharma reported an 8% year-over-year increase in Q2 2025 revenues to EUR 252 million, with a 10% increase at constant currencies.

The EBITDA margin for Q2 2025 was 28.6% as reported and 28.2% at constant currencies, driven by high-value solutions (HVS) and efficiency measures.

The Drug Containment Solution (DCS) segment saw a 7% revenue increase to EUR 143 million, while the Drug Delivery Systems (DDS) segment reported a 9% increase to EUR 109 million.

SCHOTT Pharma continues to innovate with products like the SCHOTT TOPPAC freeze polymer syringe for ultra-low temperature storage and the expansion of its cartriQ portfolio.

The company reaffirms its fiscal year 2025 guidance, expecting high single-digit revenue growth and maintaining a high EBITDA margin, despite macroeconomic uncertainties.

SCHOTT Pharma is headquartered in Mainz, Germany, with 17 manufacturing sites globally, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as part of the SDAX.

The next important date, Half-Year Report (H1 2025), at SCHOTT Pharma is on 15.05.2025.

