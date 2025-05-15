69 0 Kommentare Zueblin Real Estate: Stellar 2024/25 Results Unveiled by March 2025!

Züblin Immobilien Holding AG celebrated a triumphant financial year 2024/25, marked by robust growth and strategic advancements. Net rental income soared, target rents climbed, and the vacancy rate plummeted, underscoring the company's strategic prowess. With a net profit of CHF 8.7 million and a boost in EPRA earnings, Züblin stands poised for continued success. Poised for future growth, Züblin is set to enhance its portfolio and maintain its strong market position.

