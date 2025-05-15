Zueblin Real Estate: Stellar 2024/25 Results Unveiled by March 2025!
Züblin Immobilien Holding AG celebrated a triumphant financial year 2024/25, marked by robust growth and strategic advancements. Net rental income soared, target rents climbed, and the vacancy rate plummeted, underscoring the company's strategic prowess. With a net profit of CHF 8.7 million and a boost in EPRA earnings, Züblin stands poised for continued success. Poised for future growth, Züblin is set to enhance its portfolio and maintain its strong market position.
- Züblin Immobilien Holding AG had a successful financial year 2024/25, with significant increases in net rental income due to new lettings and lower interest rates positively impacting property revaluation and financial expenses.
- Target rents increased by 1.6% to CHF 10.2 million, and the vacancy rate decreased by 48% to 4.8%, with rental income rising by 4.3% to CHF 9.4 million.
- Despite a one-off effect from the impairment of an outstanding rent receivable, the operating result increased by 2.1% to CHF 8.8 million, and EBITDA remained unchanged at CHF 6.3 million.
- The property portfolio's revaluation led to a value increase of CHF 5.8 million, driven by lower interest rates, while financial expenses decreased due to a reduction in interest rates.
- The company achieved a net profit of CHF 8.7 million, with EPRA earnings per share increasing by 6.1% to CHF 1.29, enabling the continuation of a stable dividend policy with a proposed tax-free distribution of CHF 1.00 per share.
- Züblin is in a strong operational position with low debt and secure long-term liquidity, and it plans to reduce the vacancy rate further and improve portfolio quality through targeted investments.
