Boosts: thyssenkrupp nucera Sales & Earnings Surge in Q2
Thyssenkrupp Nucera has soared to new heights, showcasing impressive sales and earnings growth in the latest fiscal period. With a remarkable 31% sales increase, driven by robust performances in both green hydrogen and chlor-alkali segments, the company is thriving. Strategic investments in R&D and a strong order intake promise a bright future, as the company confidently upholds its ambitious sales forecast.
- thyssenkrupp nucera significantly improved sales and earnings in the second quarter and first half of fiscal year 2024/2025, with sales rising by 31% year-on-year to EUR 216 million.
- Both green hydrogen and chlor-alkali electrolysis segments contributed to sales growth, with a notable 42% increase in the chlor-alkali segment.
- The company recorded strong order intake growth in the chlor-alkali business, with new customer orders increasing by 25% to EUR 79 million, driven by projects in Saudi Arabia, the U.S., and South America.
- Despite challenges in the green hydrogen market, thyssenkrupp nucera maintained a solid financial position and continued to finance itself from ongoing operations.
- The company invested heavily in research and development to strengthen its competitive position, focusing on alkaline water electrolysis and high-temperature SOEC electrolysis.
- thyssenkrupp nucera's Management Board confirmed its forecast for fiscal year 2024/2025, expecting sales between EUR 850 million and EUR 950 million, with significant contributions from the execution of already agreed projects.
The next important date, Q2/H1 Result 2024/2025, at thyssenkrupp nucera is on 15.05.2025.
The price of thyssenkrupp nucera at the time of the news was 9,7375EUR and was down -0,18 % compared with the previous
day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,7300EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,08 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.613,91PKT (-0,21 %).
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.