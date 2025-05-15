Boosts: thyssenkrupp nucera Sales & Earnings Surge in Q2

thyssenkrupp nucera significantly improved sales and earnings in the second quarter and first half of fiscal year 2024/2025, with sales rising by 31% year-on-year to EUR 216 million.

Both green hydrogen and chlor-alkali electrolysis segments contributed to sales growth, with a notable 42% increase in the chlor-alkali segment.

The company recorded strong order intake growth in the chlor-alkali business, with new customer orders increasing by 25% to EUR 79 million, driven by projects in Saudi Arabia, the U.S., and South America.

Despite challenges in the green hydrogen market, thyssenkrupp nucera maintained a solid financial position and continued to finance itself from ongoing operations.

The company invested heavily in research and development to strengthen its competitive position, focusing on alkaline water electrolysis and high-temperature SOEC electrolysis.

thyssenkrupp nucera's Management Board confirmed its forecast for fiscal year 2024/2025, expecting sales between EUR 850 million and EUR 950 million, with significant contributions from the execution of already agreed projects.

The next important date, Q2/H1 Result 2024/2025, at thyssenkrupp nucera is on 15.05.2025.

The price of thyssenkrupp nucera at the time of the news was 9,7375EUR and was down -0,18 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,7300EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,08 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.613,91PKT (-0,21 %).





