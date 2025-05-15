AT&S Surges Ahead: Revenue Climbs Despite Market Challenges
AT&S has made impressive strides in its financial journey, reporting significant revenue growth and strategic shifts to bolster its future resilience.
- AT&S reported a revenue increase to €1,590 million for the financial year 2024/25, up from €1,550 million in the previous year.
- The sale of AT&S Korea contributed to a profit of €90 million for the year, with earnings per share rising to €1.86.
- EBITDA surged by 97% to €606 million, largely due to the Korean plant sale, while adjusted EBITDA increased by 6% to €408 million.
- The company is implementing a cost optimization program, aiming to save an additional €130 million in the financial year 2025/26.
- AT&S plans to propose no dividend distribution for the financial year 2024/25 to strengthen its balance sheet.
- The outlook for 2025/26 remains cautious due to ongoing trade conflicts and market weaknesses, with expected revenue of approximately €400 million in Q1 2025/26.
