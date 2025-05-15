    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
    AT&S Surges Ahead: Revenue Climbs Despite Market Challenges

    AT&S has made impressive strides in its financial journey, reporting significant revenue growth and strategic shifts to bolster its future resilience.

    Foto: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
    • AT&S reported a revenue increase to €1,590 million for the financial year 2024/25, up from €1,550 million in the previous year.
    • The sale of AT&S Korea contributed to a profit of €90 million for the year, with earnings per share rising to €1.86.
    • EBITDA surged by 97% to €606 million, largely due to the Korean plant sale, while adjusted EBITDA increased by 6% to €408 million.
    • The company is implementing a cost optimization program, aiming to save an additional €130 million in the financial year 2025/26.
    • AT&S plans to propose no dividend distribution for the financial year 2024/25 to strengthen its balance sheet.
    • The outlook for 2025/26 remains cautious due to ongoing trade conflicts and market weaknesses, with expected revenue of approximately €400 million in Q1 2025/26.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik is on 05.06.2025.

    The price of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik at the time of the news was 17,480EUR and was up +0,75 % compared with the previous day.


    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
