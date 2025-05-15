Deutsche Konsum REIT: Stable Rentals & Refinancing Focus H1 2024/25

Deutsche Konsum REIT reports stable rental performance for H1 2024/2025, with rental income at EUR 35.4 million.

The company aims to reduce debt by EUR 350 to 450 million by the end of 2027 through portfolio adjustments.

Net loan-to-value (Net LTV) decreased to 52.5%, down from 61.4% in H1 2023/2024.

Funds from Operations (FFO) were EUR 8.0 million, a decline attributed to higher financing costs.

A restructuring plan is underway, with completion expected by the end of August 2025, focusing on long-term stability.

Bridge financing of EUR 14 million has been secured, with ongoing negotiations for standstill agreements with creditors.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG is on 15.05.2025.

The price of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG at the time of the news was 2,9600EUR and was down -0,34 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,9550EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,17 % since publication.





