Deutsche Konsum REIT: Stable Rentals & Refinancing Focus H1 2024/25
Deutsche Konsum REIT reports stable rental income and strategic debt reduction plans, focusing on long-term stability amidst rising costs.
- Deutsche Konsum REIT reports stable rental performance for H1 2024/2025, with rental income at EUR 35.4 million.
- The company aims to reduce debt by EUR 350 to 450 million by the end of 2027 through portfolio adjustments.
- Net loan-to-value (Net LTV) decreased to 52.5%, down from 61.4% in H1 2023/2024.
- Funds from Operations (FFO) were EUR 8.0 million, a decline attributed to higher financing costs.
- A restructuring plan is underway, with completion expected by the end of August 2025, focusing on long-term stability.
- Bridge financing of EUR 14 million has been secured, with ongoing negotiations for standstill agreements with creditors.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG is on 15.05.2025.
The price of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG at the time of the news was 2,9600EUR and was down -0,34 % compared with the previous
day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,9550EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,17 % since publication.
-0,51 %
-2,47 %
-3,58 %
-15,19 %
+6,86 %
-75,93 %
-82,22 %
-24,75 %
ISIN:DE000A14KRD3WKN:A14KRD
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte