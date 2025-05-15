Vienna Int'l Airport Soars: Q1/2025 Boosts Traffic, Revenue & Profits

Flughafen Wien AG reported a 4.6% increase in passenger traffic in Q1 2025, totaling 7.9 million passengers.

Revenue rose by 7.4% to €225.9 million, with EBITDA increasing by 2.2% to €81.3 million and net profit up 7.3% to €39.9 million.

In April 2025, passenger traffic surged by 9.6%, with 3.8 million passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group.

The company plans to invest approximately €300 million in 2025, including the expansion of Terminal 3 and Office Park 4.

The forecast for 2025 anticipates around 42 million passengers for the Flughafen Wien Group and approximately €1,080 million in revenue.

Significant growth was noted in long-haul flights, particularly to the Far East, with a 30% increase in passenger volume in Q1 2025.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Vienna International Airport is on 15.05.2025.

The price of Vienna International Airport at the time of the news was 54,50EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






