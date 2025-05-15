Vienna Int'l Airport Soars: Q1/2025 Boosts Traffic, Revenue & Profits
Vienna Airport is soaring to new heights, showcasing impressive growth in passenger numbers and financial performance in early 2025. With a 4.6% rise in passenger traffic and a 7.4% boost in revenue, the airport is on a promising trajectory. Looking ahead, significant investments and expansions are set to propel Vienna Airport further into the future.
- Flughafen Wien AG reported a 4.6% increase in passenger traffic in Q1 2025, totaling 7.9 million passengers.
- Revenue rose by 7.4% to €225.9 million, with EBITDA increasing by 2.2% to €81.3 million and net profit up 7.3% to €39.9 million.
- In April 2025, passenger traffic surged by 9.6%, with 3.8 million passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group.
- The company plans to invest approximately €300 million in 2025, including the expansion of Terminal 3 and Office Park 4.
- The forecast for 2025 anticipates around 42 million passengers for the Flughafen Wien Group and approximately €1,080 million in revenue.
- Significant growth was noted in long-haul flights, particularly to the Far East, with a 30% increase in passenger volume in Q1 2025.
