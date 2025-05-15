    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsVienna International Airport AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Vienna International Airport
    25 Aufrufe 25 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Vienna Int'l Airport Soars: Q1/2025 Boosts Traffic, Revenue & Profits

    Vienna Airport is soaring to new heights, showcasing impressive growth in passenger numbers and financial performance in early 2025. With a 4.6% rise in passenger traffic and a 7.4% boost in revenue, the airport is on a promising trajectory. Looking ahead, significant investments and expansions are set to propel Vienna Airport further into the future.

    • Flughafen Wien AG reported a 4.6% increase in passenger traffic in Q1 2025, totaling 7.9 million passengers.
    • Revenue rose by 7.4% to €225.9 million, with EBITDA increasing by 2.2% to €81.3 million and net profit up 7.3% to €39.9 million.
    • In April 2025, passenger traffic surged by 9.6%, with 3.8 million passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group.
    • The company plans to invest approximately €300 million in 2025, including the expansion of Terminal 3 and Office Park 4.
    • The forecast for 2025 anticipates around 42 million passengers for the Flughafen Wien Group and approximately €1,080 million in revenue.
    • Significant growth was noted in long-haul flights, particularly to the Far East, with a 30% increase in passenger volume in Q1 2025.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Vienna International Airport is on 15.05.2025.

    The price of Vienna International Airport at the time of the news was 54,50EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    Vienna International Airport

    0,00 %
    +0,18 %
    +0,37 %
    +2,44 %
    +9,88 %
    +108,21 %
    +110,83 %
    +171,19 %
    +47,09 %
    ISIN:AT00000VIE62WKN:A2AMK9





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Vienna Int'l Airport Soars: Q1/2025 Boosts Traffic, Revenue & Profits Vienna Airport is soaring to new heights, showcasing impressive growth in passenger numbers and financial performance in early 2025. With a 4.6% rise in passenger traffic and a 7.4% boost in revenue, the airport is on a promising trajectory. Looking …