DOUGLAS Eyes FY 2024/25 Success with Boosted Net Income

DOUGLAS Group is on track to meet its guidance for FY 2024/25, with significantly improved net income despite a volatile environment.

Q2 2024/25 saw a 2.0% decline in group sales to €939.0 million, impacted by external factors and negative calendar effects, but reported EBITDA increased by 14.5% to €122.0 million.

The first half of the financial year showed robust performance with group sales growing by 2.8% to €2.59 billion and net income increasing by 71.7% to €144.0 million.

The company has implemented countermeasures to stabilize sales and earnings, including cost reductions and tightened working capital, and confirmed its revised guidance for FY 2024/25.

DOUGLAS Group continues to invest in its "Let it Bloom" strategy, with plans to open around 200 new stores and refurbish 400 existing ones by the end of 2026, and has launched new exclusive brands and a revamped customer loyalty program.

Despite challenges, the DOUGLAS Group remains confident in its omnichannel business model and expects the premium beauty market to recover in the medium term.

The next important date, Release of the Q2 2024/2025 results, at Douglas is on 15.05.2025.

The price of Douglas at the time of the news was 11,800EUR and was up +1,46 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 12,070EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,29 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.613,91PKT (-0,21 %).





