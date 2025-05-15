H&R Confirms Q1-2025 Results, Validating Early Projections
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA started 2025 strong, with increased sales and earnings. EBITDA rose to EUR 22.4 million, sales to EUR 345.8 million, driven by the REFINING segment, despite cash flow challenges.
- H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA confirmed preliminary figures for Q1-2025, showing a solid start with slight improvements in sales revenues and earnings.
- The company's EBITDA for Q1-2025 was EUR 22.4 million, up from EUR 21.3 million in the same period of the previous year.
- Sales revenues increased to EUR 345.8 million in Q1-2025, compared to EUR 337.0 million in Q1-2024.
- The REFINING segment's performance significantly contributed to the increase in EBITDA.
- Operating cash flow decreased to -8.1 million EUR, and free cash flow dropped to -17.7 million EUR in Q1-2025.
- H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, developing crude-oil-based chemical and pharmaceutical products and high-precision plastic parts.
