H&R Confirms Q1-2025 Results, Validating Early Projections

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA confirmed preliminary figures for Q1-2025, showing a solid start with slight improvements in sales revenues and earnings.

The company's EBITDA for Q1-2025 was EUR 22.4 million, up from EUR 21.3 million in the same period of the previous year.

Sales revenues increased to EUR 345.8 million in Q1-2025, compared to EUR 337.0 million in Q1-2024.

The REFINING segment's performance significantly contributed to the increase in EBITDA.

Operating cash flow decreased to -8.1 million EUR, and free cash flow dropped to -17.7 million EUR in Q1-2025.

H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, developing crude-oil-based chemical and pharmaceutical products and high-precision plastic parts.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at H&R is on 15.05.2025.

The price of H&R at the time of the news was 3,8700EUR and was up +0,13 % compared with the previous day.

23 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,8600EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,26 % since publication.





