APONTIS PHARMA Q1 2025 Results: Forecast for 2025 Confirmed!

APONTIS PHARMA's group sales increased to EUR 12.9 million in Q1 2025, up from EUR 10.0 million in Q1 2024.

The company's Single Pill combinations grew by EUR 0.6 million, offsetting a EUR 1.0 million decline in sales of Tonotec.

EBITDA improved to EUR 1.3 million in Q1 2025, compared to EUR 1.0 million in Q1 2024, due to higher revenues and lower costs.

Net income rose by 93.0% to EUR 0.7 million in Q1 2025, up from EUR 0.4 million in Q1 2024.

Zentiva AG, holding approximately 93.83% of APONTIS PHARMA's share capital, plans a squeeze-out of minority shareholders.

APONTIS PHARMA confirmed its 2025 forecast, expecting a 16% sales increase to EUR 56.4 million and EBITDA to rise to EUR 4.5 million.

The price of APONTIS PHARMA at the time of the news was 11,350EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





