HHLA: Surging Revenue & Earnings Kickstart New Financial Year!

HHLA reported strong revenue and earnings growth in Q1 2025, with group revenue increasing by 19.8% to €435.6 million and EBIT rising by 86.6% to €32.5 million.

Container throughput increased by 5.5% to 1,544 thousand TEU, while container transport rose by 28.7% to 496 thousand TEU.

The Port Logistics subgroup saw a 20.1% increase in revenue to €426.3 million, with EBIT up by 109.5% to €28.8 million.

The Container segment's revenue grew by 11.4% to €206.4 million, with a significant increase in container handling at HHLA's terminals.

The Intermodal segment experienced a 33.1% rise in revenue to €202.0 million, driven by a 30.1% increase in rail transport volumes.

Despite geopolitical tensions and a weak German economy, HHLA confirmed its outlook for the 2025 financial year, supported by strong performance in its European network.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik is on 15.05.2025.

The price of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik at the time of the news was 17,725EUR and was down -0,14 % compared with the previous day.






