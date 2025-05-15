HHLA: Surging Revenue & Earnings Kickstart New Financial Year!
HHLA sails ahead with impressive financial strides in Q1 2025, showcasing resilience amidst global challenges. The company reported a 19.8% surge in group revenue, reaching €435.6 million, while EBIT soared by 86.6% to €32.5 million. Container throughput climbed by 5.5% to 1,544 thousand TEU, and transport volumes jumped by 28.7% to 496 thousand TEU. Port Logistics revenue rose by 20.1% to €426.3 million, with EBIT doubling, while the Container segment saw an 11.4% revenue boost. The Intermodal segment shone with a 33.1% revenue increase, propelled by a 30.1% hike in rail transport. Amidst geopolitical tensions and a sluggish German economy, HHLA remains optimistic for 2025, buoyed by its robust European network.
- HHLA reported strong revenue and earnings growth in Q1 2025, with group revenue increasing by 19.8% to €435.6 million and EBIT rising by 86.6% to €32.5 million.
- Container throughput increased by 5.5% to 1,544 thousand TEU, while container transport rose by 28.7% to 496 thousand TEU.
- The Port Logistics subgroup saw a 20.1% increase in revenue to €426.3 million, with EBIT up by 109.5% to €28.8 million.
- The Container segment's revenue grew by 11.4% to €206.4 million, with a significant increase in container handling at HHLA's terminals.
- The Intermodal segment experienced a 33.1% rise in revenue to €202.0 million, driven by a 30.1% increase in rail transport volumes.
- Despite geopolitical tensions and a weak German economy, HHLA confirmed its outlook for the 2025 financial year, supported by strong performance in its European network.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik is on 15.05.2025.
The price of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik at the time of the news was 17,725EUR and was down -0,14 % compared with the
previous day.
