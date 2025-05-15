PharmaSGP: Accelerating Growth Momentum into 2025!

PharmaSGP Holding SE achieved a 10.8% increase in revenues to €33.5 million in Q1 2025, compared to €30.2 million in Q1 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA rose from €8.9 million to €9.2 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.5% in Q1 2025.

The company forecasts 2025 revenues between €122.0 million and €128.0 million, with adjusted EBITDA expected to be between €37.0 million and €39.0 million.

Germany remains the largest market, contributing 72% of revenues in Q1 2025, with a 15.0% increase from the previous year.

Health Brands category saw a 12.8% increase in revenues, while Beauty Brands experienced a 36.7% decline in Q1 2025.

PharmaSGP plans to expand its product indications, increase its European presence, and pursue M&A opportunities to enhance growth.

The price of PharmaSGP Holding at the time of the news was 27,20EUR and was down -2,16 % compared with the previous day.

59 minutes after the article was published, the price was 27,30EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,37 % since publication.





