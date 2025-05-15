    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsPharmaSGP Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu PharmaSGP Holding
    PharmaSGP: Accelerating Growth Momentum into 2025!

    PharmaSGP Holding SE has set the stage for a promising 2025, boasting a notable revenue surge and strategic growth plans.

    • PharmaSGP Holding SE achieved a 10.8% increase in revenues to €33.5 million in Q1 2025, compared to €30.2 million in Q1 2024.
    • Adjusted EBITDA rose from €8.9 million to €9.2 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.5% in Q1 2025.
    • The company forecasts 2025 revenues between €122.0 million and €128.0 million, with adjusted EBITDA expected to be between €37.0 million and €39.0 million.
    • Germany remains the largest market, contributing 72% of revenues in Q1 2025, with a 15.0% increase from the previous year.
    • Health Brands category saw a 12.8% increase in revenues, while Beauty Brands experienced a 36.7% decline in Q1 2025.
    • PharmaSGP plans to expand its product indications, increase its European presence, and pursue M&A opportunities to enhance growth.

