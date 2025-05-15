PharmaSGP: Accelerating Growth Momentum into 2025!
PharmaSGP Holding SE has set the stage for a promising 2025, boasting a notable revenue surge and strategic growth plans.
- PharmaSGP Holding SE achieved a 10.8% increase in revenues to €33.5 million in Q1 2025, compared to €30.2 million in Q1 2024.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose from €8.9 million to €9.2 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.5% in Q1 2025.
- The company forecasts 2025 revenues between €122.0 million and €128.0 million, with adjusted EBITDA expected to be between €37.0 million and €39.0 million.
- Germany remains the largest market, contributing 72% of revenues in Q1 2025, with a 15.0% increase from the previous year.
- Health Brands category saw a 12.8% increase in revenues, while Beauty Brands experienced a 36.7% decline in Q1 2025.
- PharmaSGP plans to expand its product indications, increase its European presence, and pursue M&A opportunities to enhance growth.
The price of PharmaSGP Holding at the time of the news was 27,20EUR and was down -2,16 % compared with the previous
day.
59 minutes after the article was published, the price was 27,30EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,37 % since publication.
-0,72 %
+12,20 %
+15,00 %
+3,76 %
+17,95 %
+16,46 %
-21,14 %
ISIN:DE000A2P4LJ5WKN:A2P4LJ
