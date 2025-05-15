MAX Automation SE faces tough Q1 but confirms 2025 forecast

Sales from continuing operations declined to EUR 69.5 million in Q1 2025, mainly due to project postponements.

Operating result (EBITDA) remained slightly positive at EUR 0.1 million despite the sales decline, with earnings from postponed projects expected later in the year.

Order intake decreased to EUR 77.0 million due to investment restraint, but there was a slight recovery in the Vecoplan Group and NSM + Jücker segments.

Order backlog increased to EUR 161.3 million as of March 31, 2025.

The forecast for 2025 is confirmed, with expected sales between EUR 340 million and EUR 400 million and EBITDA between EUR 21 million and EUR 28 million.

The challenging macroeconomic and industry conditions impacted sales and earnings, but initial signs of recovery are seen in certain segments.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at MAX Automation is on 15.05.2025.

The price of MAX Automation at the time of the news was 5,1000EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

22 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,0900EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,20 % since publication.





