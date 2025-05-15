    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDermapharm Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Dermapharm Holding
    93 Aufrufe 93 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Dermapharm Hits Q1 Targets, Reaffirms 2025 Outlook

    Dermapharm Holding SE's Q1 2025 results align with expectations, driven by strong growth in key segments, despite some challenges, and affirming their full-year guidance.

    Dermapharm Hits Q1 Targets, Reaffirms 2025 Outlook
    Foto: Andreas-Stedtler - Mitteldeutsche Zeitung/Presse Dermapharm
    • Dermapharm Holding SE's Q1 2025 performance aligns with projections, confirming full-year guidance.
    • Strong organic growth in "Branded pharmaceuticals" and revenue growth in "Parallel import business" offset a slight decline in "Other healthcare products."
    • Consolidated revenue increased by 1.2% year-on-year to EUR 302.4 million, while adjusted EBITDA fell by 8.3% to EUR 81.3 million.
    • The "Branded pharmaceuticals" segment saw a 6.2% increase in revenue, driven by international growth and allergy therapeutics.
    • The "Parallel import business" segment's revenue rose by 7.1% due to portfolio streamlining, but adjusted EBITDA was negative at EUR -0.9 million.
    • The Board of Management maintains the 2025 outlook, expecting consolidated revenue of EUR 1,160–1,200 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 322–332 million.

    The next important date, Dermapharm Holding SE - Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Dermapharm Holding is on 15.05.2025.

    The price of Dermapharm Holding at the time of the news was 38,75EUR and was down -0,13 % compared with the previous day.
    20 minutes after the article was published, the price was 38,73EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,06 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.613,91PKT (-0,21 %).


    Dermapharm Holding

    -4,64 %
    0,00 %
    +5,40 %
    +0,90 %
    +9,08 %
    -24,76 %
    -10,23 %
    +25,00 %
    ISIN:DE000A2GS5D8WKN:A2GS5D





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Dermapharm Hits Q1 Targets, Reaffirms 2025 Outlook Dermapharm Holding SE's Q1 2025 results align with expectations, driven by strong growth in key segments, despite some challenges, and affirming their full-year guidance.