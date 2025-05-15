Dermapharm Hits Q1 Targets, Reaffirms 2025 Outlook
Dermapharm Holding SE's Q1 2025 results align with expectations, driven by strong growth in key segments, despite some challenges, and affirming their full-year guidance.
- Dermapharm Holding SE's Q1 2025 performance aligns with projections, confirming full-year guidance.
- Strong organic growth in "Branded pharmaceuticals" and revenue growth in "Parallel import business" offset a slight decline in "Other healthcare products."
- Consolidated revenue increased by 1.2% year-on-year to EUR 302.4 million, while adjusted EBITDA fell by 8.3% to EUR 81.3 million.
- The "Branded pharmaceuticals" segment saw a 6.2% increase in revenue, driven by international growth and allergy therapeutics.
- The "Parallel import business" segment's revenue rose by 7.1% due to portfolio streamlining, but adjusted EBITDA was negative at EUR -0.9 million.
- The Board of Management maintains the 2025 outlook, expecting consolidated revenue of EUR 1,160–1,200 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 322–332 million.
