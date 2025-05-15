Dermapharm Hits Q1 Targets, Reaffirms 2025 Outlook

Dermapharm Holding SE's Q1 2025 performance aligns with projections, confirming full-year guidance.

Strong organic growth in "Branded pharmaceuticals" and revenue growth in "Parallel import business" offset a slight decline in "Other healthcare products."

Consolidated revenue increased by 1.2% year-on-year to EUR 302.4 million, while adjusted EBITDA fell by 8.3% to EUR 81.3 million.

The "Branded pharmaceuticals" segment saw a 6.2% increase in revenue, driven by international growth and allergy therapeutics.

The "Parallel import business" segment's revenue rose by 7.1% due to portfolio streamlining, but adjusted EBITDA was negative at EUR -0.9 million.

The Board of Management maintains the 2025 outlook, expecting consolidated revenue of EUR 1,160–1,200 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 322–332 million.

The next important date, Dermapharm Holding SE - Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Dermapharm Holding is on 15.05.2025.

The price of Dermapharm Holding at the time of the news was 38,75EUR and was down -0,13 % compared with the previous day.

20 minutes after the article was published, the price was 38,73EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,06 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.613,91PKT (-0,21 %).





