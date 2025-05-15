MLP Soars to Record Revenue & Earnings in Q1 2025

MLP Group achieved record total revenue of EUR 301 million and EBIT of EUR 37.8 million in Q1 2025, marking significant growth from Q1 2024.

The strongest revenue growth was seen in the Life & Health sector (+10%), followed by Wealth (+8%) and Property & Casualty (+5%).

As of March 31, 2025, non-life insurance premium volume reached a new high of EUR 779 million, while assets under management remained stable at EUR 62.8 billion.

MLP confirmed its EBIT forecast for 2025, expecting between EUR 100 to 110 million, and reaffirmed mid-term planning for EBIT of EUR 140 to 150 million by 2028.

The number of family clients increased to 591,600, with 4,800 new clients acquired in Q1 2025, while the number of consultants rose to 2,138.

MLP's strategy includes leveraging AI for efficiency gains and expanding services for family and corporate clients, aiming for significant growth in all competence fields by 2028.

The next important date, Publication of the business results for the 1st quarter of 2025., at MLP is on 15.05.2025.

The price of MLP at the time of the news was 8,1900EUR and was down -1,27 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,0000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,32 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.613,91PKT (-0,21 %).





