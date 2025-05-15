JOST's 2025 Success Boosted by Strategic Hyva Acquisition
JOST Werke SE launched 2025 with momentum, thanks to the Hyva acquisition, boosting sales by 25% to EUR 374 million and driving growth across regions, setting a promising outlook for the year.
Foto: JOST-Werke Deutschland GmbH
- JOST Werke SE started the fiscal year 2025 positively, driven by the acquisition of Hyva, which contributed significantly to sales growth.
- Sales increased by 25% to EUR 374 million, with adjusted EBIT growing to EUR 36 million, although the EBIT margin decreased to 9.6%.
- Free cash flow rose to EUR 44 million, and leverage remained below the 2.5x mark after financing the Hyva acquisition.
- The acquisition of Hyva led to a significant increase in sales in the APAC region, with a 97.3% growth to EUR 87.4 million.
- Reported earnings after taxes declined to EUR 13.1 million due to one-off exceptionals related to the Hyva acquisition, but adjusted earnings after taxes slightly decreased by 3.0%.
- JOST confirmed its outlook for 2025, expecting Group sales to increase by 50% to 60% and adjusted EBIT to grow by 25% to 30%, supported by the Hyva acquisition.
The next important date, Publication of the Q1 2025 Interim Report; Analyst and Investor Conference Q1 2025, at JOST Werke is on 15.05.2025.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.564,01PKT (-0,30 %).
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte