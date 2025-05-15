JOST's 2025 Success Boosted by Strategic Hyva Acquisition

JOST Werke SE started the fiscal year 2025 positively, driven by the acquisition of Hyva, which contributed significantly to sales growth.

Sales increased by 25% to EUR 374 million, with adjusted EBIT growing to EUR 36 million, although the EBIT margin decreased to 9.6%.

Free cash flow rose to EUR 44 million, and leverage remained below the 2.5x mark after financing the Hyva acquisition.

The acquisition of Hyva led to a significant increase in sales in the APAC region, with a 97.3% growth to EUR 87.4 million.

Reported earnings after taxes declined to EUR 13.1 million due to one-off exceptionals related to the Hyva acquisition, but adjusted earnings after taxes slightly decreased by 3.0%.

JOST confirmed its outlook for 2025, expecting Group sales to increase by 50% to 60% and adjusted EBIT to grow by 25% to 30%, supported by the Hyva acquisition.

