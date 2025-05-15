PWO Group Triumphs Over Q1 2025 Challenges
PWO Group's strategic prowess shines as it navigates market slowdowns and tariffs, reporting strong Q1 2025 results and planning further expansion.
- PWO Group continued its strategic market expansion in Q1 2025, making the company more resilient.
- Despite a market slowdown and new U.S. tariff policies, PWO Group's business remained unaffected.
- Key financial figures for Q1 2025 include revenue of EUR 137.0 million, EBIT before currency effects of EUR 5.5 million, and net profit of EUR 1.7 million.
- Capital expenditure increased to EUR 6.5 million, and free cash flow was negative at EUR -10.5 million.
- PWO Group's local for local approach minimizes the impact of U.S. tariff increases, and the company remains confident in managing potential indirect impacts.
- The company is expanding its customer portfolio, maintaining a healthy sales pipeline, and plans to open a new location in Serbia in Q2 2025.
The price of PWO at the time of the news was 28,90EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
+0,69 %
+2,11 %
+6,62 %
+1,40 %
-4,61 %
-7,35 %
+61,11 %
-35,84 %
+1.164,72 %
ISIN:DE0006968001WKN:696800
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte