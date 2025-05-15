PWO Group Triumphs Over Q1 2025 Challenges

PWO Group continued its strategic market expansion in Q1 2025, making the company more resilient.

Despite a market slowdown and new U.S. tariff policies, PWO Group's business remained unaffected.

Key financial figures for Q1 2025 include revenue of EUR 137.0 million, EBIT before currency effects of EUR 5.5 million, and net profit of EUR 1.7 million.

Capital expenditure increased to EUR 6.5 million, and free cash flow was negative at EUR -10.5 million.

PWO Group's local for local approach minimizes the impact of U.S. tariff increases, and the company remains confident in managing potential indirect impacts.

The company is expanding its customer portfolio, maintaining a healthy sales pipeline, and plans to open a new location in Serbia in Q2 2025.

The price of PWO at the time of the news was 28,90EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





