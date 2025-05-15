Villeroy & Boch: Seamless Ideal Standard Integration Drives Success
Villeroy & Boch kicks off 2025 with a robust 33.2% revenue surge, driven by strategic acquisitions and investments, solidifying its market dominance.
- Villeroy & Boch increased its revenue by 33.2% in Q1 2025 to €369.1 million, largely due to the acquisition of Ideal Standard.
- The integration of Ideal Standard has strengthened Villeroy & Boch's market position in the Near Middle East and core Europe, particularly in the fittings business.
- The Bathroom & Wellness Division saw a 44.8% increase in sales to €295.5 million, with significant growth in fittings and sanitary ware.
- The Dining & Lifestyle Division generated €72.9 million in revenue, with notable sales increases in the project business and brick & mortar retail partners.
- Villeroy & Boch invested €6.5 million in Q1 2025 in modernizing production processes across sites in Germany, Egypt, Bulgaria, and Thailand.
- The company started 2025 with a strong order book, leading to an increase in incoming orders by €23.1 million, and reaffirms its forecast for the full year 2025.
