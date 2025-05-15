Softing AG: Q1 2025 Interim Statement Revealed

Softing AG's Automotive segment experienced significant revenue growth of around 50%, while the Industrial segment saw a sharp decline due to political uncertainty and aggressive US tariff policies.

Group revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was EUR 22.3 million, down from EUR 24.2 million in the previous year, with a notable drop in orders on hand by approximately EUR 17 million.

The Industrial segment's revenue fell from EUR 16.1 million to EUR 11.7 million, with a decline in EBIT from EUR 0.4 million to EUR –0.5 million, while the Automotive segment's revenue increased from EUR 6.5 million to EUR 9.5 million.

The IT Networks segment saw a slight revenue increase from EUR 1.8 million to EUR 1.9 million, with the new WireXpert MP product expected to boost future growth.

Group EBIT for the first quarter of 2025 was EUR –1.3 million, compared to EUR 0.5 million in 2024, with an operating EBIT of EUR –0.4 million.

Softing AG maintains its full-year guidance for 2025, expecting total revenue between EUR 90 and EUR 105 million and operating EBIT between EUR 3 and EUR 3.5 million, assuming an easing of the US tariff dispute and improved investment climate in Germany.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Softing is on 15.05.2025.

The price of Softing at the time of the news was 2,7900EUR and was down -3,13 % compared with the previous day.

8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,8400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,79 % since publication.





